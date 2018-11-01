Video: Why voting in British Columbia needs reform

Dayla Hart and David Gagnon recently put together this 2-minute stop motion LEGO® animation pointing out the fundamental flaw of First-Past-The-Post, and promoting Urban-Rural Proportional Representation for British Columbia’s voting system.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver LEGO® Club has built a transportation exhibit called People Gotta Move for the Museum of New Westminster. The exhibit is on at the Anvil Centre at 777 Columbia Street until November 16. Open daily 10 am – 5 pm, Thurs to 8 pm. The Anvil Centre is a 2 minute walk from the New West Skytrain Station. Entry is by donation.