Trust yourself and the Universe

The universe as we know it is a joint product of the observer and the observed.

– Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

In recent decades, there has certainly been a broadening of perspective regarding the Universe, and many have opened themselves up to the wonderful energies within it. We are understanding that we are more than “human” beings – we are universal beings.

With this awareness, we learn to trust more in the natural unfolding of life, understanding that it is a co-creative dance with the universal energies. However, we are all still learning – or we wouldn’t be here. And we need to refine our understanding somewhat to really create flow in our lives.

I often hear people express the thought that they trust the Universe, or are asking the Universe for guidance, yet “nothing” seems to be happening. The Universe provides, so where are the benefits? There is a feeling of confusion, disappointment, or even betrayal.

The problem with this is that there is still duality in such thoughts and expectations. If we see ourselves as separate from the Universe – like little lost souls waiting at the cosmic bus stop for the right bus to take us on our path – it could be a long frustrating wait. However, if you’ve been thinking this way, don’t be hard on yourself because this is a natural stage in the evolution of individual consciousness. The next stage is understanding that universal consciousness resides within us and expresses itself through us. It is us; it is not “out there”. We can know this but still have difficulty living it. Learning to live it is what we are here to do.

How do we practice? The best way to begin is by allowing our hearts to be our compass. Always, the “needle” is pointing towards what we love. Unfortunately, interference from the head, and from the outside world keeps us from moving in the direction that the heart already knows is right for us. Fears and insecurities often arise when we think about bringing our lives more into alignment with who we really are.

Limiting beliefs prevent us from walking across the imaginary line that separates the possible from the “impossible”. Much as we might say we trust and believe in the Universe, in practice this really means trusting and believing in ourselves. It means seeing the unlimited power that can move through us when we no longer see ourselves as separate from All That Is. It means doing what we love, and being who we naturally are – without a need to know the outcome in advance.

We must be brave explorers, setting out from the safety of the now to embrace the entire territory of our inner space. And as we expand our experience of this space, so we will see expansion in our outer life.

We must cease to be afraid of our power and greatness. This is no time for modesty or playing small. Remember learning to ride a bicycle? The bicycle would not balance itself or hold us up. But when we stopped putting a foot on the ground and trusted that we could stay up, then we found that feeling of balance. We were on our way. And once we found it, we never lose it.

—

