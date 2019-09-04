StawWise – September 2019

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

Bidding you adieu British Astrologer Alan Leo (1860 – 1917) was considered the father of modern Astrology. He published a septenary of textbooks which I truly loved and cut my teeth on in the early days of my study of the planets, signs, and every other thing related to astrology. I revered him. Actually, I think I read and reread those books many times, and certainly he was a major influence in my life. Then one night I had a dream of him, nearly a nightmare. There he was, working on a windowsill outside of his house. As I approached he turned towards me and said, “if you think I’m going to talk about astrology, you’re crazy.” Well that dream has haunted me for nearly 50 years. How could my hero say such a thing? Well, let’s leave this and get back to it in a moment. Thirty years later, I was in southern California attending a reunion of some very dear old friends. I was shocked and a little surprised when one of them said that Mac thinks he learned astrology through the books. I asked him what he meant. He said that long before I got to any of the textbooks, I had the ability to pick out people’s birth signs and often their correct birth dates. That is true. I must have had a previous incarnation in which I was involved with the stars. I wouldn’t say that I have picked out someone’s birthday or sign thousands of times, but certainly hundreds of times. In person, and over the phone it seemed that I could tune into astrological signatures. People are continuously waving their astro flags. The shape of one’s hands, the way they walk, the way they talk, and how they dress and the sound of their voice and mannerisms would always tip me off. Anyway, I have always been thankful and grateful that I was able to share the stars with all of the souls that have come my way over the last 47 years. Now the time has arrived to bid you adieu. I will still be doing readings but this is my final column. The time has come to turn inwards and strive to still the mind and lead a more contemplative and meditative life. I finally got what Alan Leo meant in that dream: astrology is a helpful tool in life in many ways, but it cannot change your fate. Whatever is written in your fate must come to pass. We receive not a penny more nor penny less than what is written.

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

Thank You dear Aries for always being original, brave, bold, and audacious. You are the pathfinder, way shower of the zodiac. Whatever trail you blaze, the rest must follow. Never stop being the intrepid warrior that you are. You’re a diamond in the rough, multi faceted, highly gifted and just needing some polish.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Thank You dear Taurus for the steadfast energy that you bring to the cosmic table. Being ruled by lovely Venus you will always have an eye and attraction for anything of substantial value and beauty. You will draw wealth your way just as a magnet attracts iron. What Taurus wants, Taurus gets.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

Thank You dear Gemini for your gift of versatility, and the ability to see both sides of anything. Angelic in nature, you will always be attracted to artistic and intellectual studies. It seems that Gemini knows a little about a lot of things, or a lot about a few things, and is always youthful in appearance regardless of age.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

Thank You dear Cancer for your tenacious ability and steadfast loyalty, especially to family and friends. The phrase ‘to serve and protect’ must have been coined by a Cancer type. Patriotic, protective, and deeply reflective is the mode of action for the relentless energy that moonchild possesses.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

Thank You dear Leo. Really, how would life be without these royal lions in our midst? Big hearted, warm, funny as can be, and generally gifted with outstanding physical features. You don’t say no to the Lion, you say please. Like the big cats, you have prowess, stealth, dynamic strength, and the ability to love deeply.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

Thank You dear Virgo for your gift of discernment, dedication and hard work. Rocky Marciano was a Virgo, and plain and simple, he just never gave up. Like him, you are relentless in your capacity to get to the truth of any particular topic that captures your attention. You are clean, pure, honest and humane.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

Thank You dear Libra for your sense of fair play and the dynamic intellect you possess. Charming and graceful and deeply wise – these are just a few of the gifts that you carry in this lifetime. Harmony, peace and beauty always accompany you. Seek the balance in all things.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

Thank You dear Scorpio for your gift of relentless persistence, and innate ability to find what is hidden. Where others give up, Scorpio is just getting started. The greatest surgeons, researchers and scientists come under the heading of Scorpio. In love, it’s all the way or no way, and never half way. Lead the way.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

Thank You dear Sagittarius for your gift of vision. You are the intrepid traveller of the zodiac. Others say where they would like to go; you come back and say how it was. Prophetic, philosophical and often visionary, you may see the inevitability of any situation. You can find the centre of the target.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

Thank You dear Capricorn for your contribution of deep commitment, dedication and flat out leadership ability. Leo may be the kingly lion, but Capricorn truly dominates the zodiac in every way. Born old, you get younger as you go. The sea goat is an apt symbol representing your spiritual-material quest in this life.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Thank You dear Aquarius for the multiple talents that you are destined to share with the rest of humanity in this incarnation. Crowned with the gift of impersonal love, you are able to see the good in everyone. A deep wisdom and depth of knowledge out-paces the other signs.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

Thank You dear Pisces for your contribution of universal love and compassion. Generally humble, seemingly shy, magical and mystical, there simply is no other sign that carries the gifts of caring and service that you possess. You carry a great, cosmic yearning for God’s love. You have the wisdom of all the other signs combined.