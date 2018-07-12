StarWise – Summer Edition

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

We have a busy month on board with all kinds of planetary antics. The solar eclipse on July 12 is right opposite Pluto. Eclipses in ancient times struck fear into the populace, and with Pluto representing all things hidden, along with death and destruction, we can see why our collective feathers could compress a bit. Just before you head for the bomb shelter, you might want to dig a little deeper into what these energies are portraying. Not only are the planets moving through the signs of the western zodiac, they are connecting or aligning with some of the fixed star groups called moon mansions, asterisms or nakshatras. The nakshatras are ruled by particular deities and it is truly phenomenal as to what unfolds in our lives when these nakshatra energies are activated. The July 12 solar eclipse lands in the nakshatra called Punarvasu. The word Punarvasu indicates some type of renewal. Interestingly, two of Pluto’s endeavours are transformation and regeneration. Could we make the case we are in the midst of a transformation and restructuring on all levels of society and throughout the world? I think we can. Out with the old and in with the new; we are changing at a very rapid rate. The lunar eclipse on July 27 is dynamic, dramatic and a tad dangerous. Remember that solar eclipse influences can last for at least a year or more, while lunar eclipse energies can carry on for several months. Plus we have collective and personal karma that comes into play.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

Career and family are the big features this month. Actually, your earning potential is strong and your ability to impress others with your work ethic and honesty will be noted. Some sparks could fly in the first 10 days of July, and you will have to be quick on your feet to handle what comes your way. The end of the month is dramatic for all signs as Mars kicks up lots of dust and you may not mind. Action and drama fill the days.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

It’s practically a new playing field as Uranus stirs the pot and lots of changes and challenges come up. Taurus doesn’t really like a whole lot of changes. You will have to be reasonable and flexible if you want to get through it all unscathed. If you dig your hooves in too deep and lower your horns in defiance, you could find yourself looking for a new job or relationship. You may be on the move – across the country or out of it for that matter.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

Float like a butterfly and try not to sting like a bee is the best mantra to inculcate throughout the month. Sharp words and crossed swords are the things to consider, especially in the first 10 days of the month and at the end of the month. Whatever the case, you may make out well, especially if you work things through in a kind and considerate manner. Be reasonable and make your presentations feasible. Lots of high drama and excitement fill the days.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

The solar eclipse takes place on July 12 and if you are born within a couple of days of this date, some type of dynamic change is likely. Change does not have to mean negative. Much depends on what you’re doing and if you are happy with your lifestyle. Work and responsibilities are foremost on your mind and lucky Jupiter has your back. Work hard, play hard, pray hard and make it all work. This is not the time for passivity. Your destiny is in the stars and it’s coming your way.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

The lunar eclipse on July 27 will light up your sky in some way, especially if you were born in the first 10 days of Leo. Revelations come in waves and you may be on the move. It’s probably not the best time for dangerous activity; Mars is on board tempting you to take chances and you may be successful or not. Fight or flight energies come up; challenges, changes and high energy scenarios are indicated. The best bet is to go slow till you know.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

While the rest of the world is going a bit squirrelly, you may be having a good time wondering what all the fuss is about. The stars are situated in such a way that you can easily work through anything. Venus spends the last 20 days of July in Virgo bringing a sense of beautification. New wardrobe, new car, new job or home renovation? It might be time to renovate aspects of personal relationships too. Art, music and social activities fill up the calendar.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

Money, work and family are the dominant features for Libra this month. Lord Venus is travelling through your solar 12th house and indicates working on personal health issues and other behind- the-scenes topics. Time with family, kids and grandkids is indicated. The past, in general, may be on your mind and you might want to do some research regarding family history. Energy picks up towards the end of the month. It’s a time of reflection and renewal.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

Jupiter moves slowly through the middle of Scorpio all month bringing his abundant blessings. Good timing, mixed with good will, generates feelings of contentment. Travel could manifest easily now. You may have to watch for weight gain or just plain overdoing. You may be deeply curious as to how spirituality really works. Others find you attractive, magnetic and trustworthy. You can party and play or work hard and truly get somewhere. My advice is to find the middle ground.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

Your solar ninth house of travel is strongly activated throughout July. You might also feel inclined to write a book or complete a thesis. Publishing, proselytizing, preaching and seeking spiritual awareness are other features this month as well. Lord Jupiter in your solar 12th house is another indicator of things being stirred up on a deep level. You may be tired or burned out with the status quo and regular rut, champing at the bit and longing for some excitement and challenge.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

Your ruling planet Saturn is retrograding in the early degrees of Capricorn. It’s a strong indicator of having to redo and possibly renew many aspects of your life. With Pluto visiting Capricorn as well, some dramatic life changes are inevitable. You have some choices to make. Saturn is asking you to look at what is not working and to do something about it. If you don’t take action, Pluto will get it done for you. It’s about cleansing and clearing up all aspects of your life.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

The lunar eclipse on July 27 is a doozy. It takes place at 4 degrees of Aquarius, which relates to people born around January 24. If you were born near that date or have any planets at 4 Aquarius, important events will likely manifest in your life. Stay to the side of caution as forewarned is forearmed. Fires, accidents and incidents could manifest, including a firestorm of emotions, which Aquarius is never comfortable with. Stay safe and play safe is the best bet.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

The Sun harmonizes with your Sun until July 22, helping life run a bit smoother. Venus is in your opposite sign, Virgo, the last 20 days of July. It’s a good time to consider matters of the heart. Jupiter and Neptune cast good energy indicating your intuition and wisdom are intact. You may have a prophetic vision or dream that sets you on the right course. Your intuition is stronger than usual. Your health houses are activated so face any issues you have been avoiding.