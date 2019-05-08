StarWise – May 2019

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

The new moon and full moon take place in Taurus this month. Let’s dig into this sign a bit. Taurus is a fixed Earth sign. Generally the month of May represents one of the most beautiful times of the year. The crops are growing and all of nature is busy, and the birds and the bees are doing their thing. Life is sustained and stabilized. Well that’s the general story. This year we have Uranus visiting Taurus which may very well shake up the environment. Floods, storms, tornados, hurricanes, and you name it is surely going on. Each planet has a sign in which it can truly shine and bring on its best performance. It’s called the planet’s exaltation sign. Conversely, each planet has a detrimental sign in which it behaves badly, or just cannot wield its energy properly. I don’t think that there could be a more difficult combination of planet in line than Uranus in Taurus. Likened to the activity that happens in nature, this type of energy will manifest in the boardrooms and bedrooms across the land as well. Anything that has become stagnant or stale, oppressive or repressive stands the chance of major upheaval. In our country we have big shake ups in Ottawa and the rest of the nation wrestles with very complex problems regarding the safety and ecology of the environment. Protests and counter protests will be on the menu for the foreseeable future. South of the boarder we have… well they have their hands full with The Donald running the show, and anything goes. Shift, shock, change and rearrange is the mantra of the times. We either make the changes, or nature will make them for us. Those born under the sign of Taurus are known to be pleasantly charming, warm and gracious, and very much attracted towards the good things in life. That is of course until you rile them up. Then it’s a different style. Ferdinand the bull is an apt symbol for Taurus. Tiptoeing through the tulips having a good time, as is the angry bull, ready to charge when provoked. Taurus has one way, (theirs). It’s my way or the highway is what truly happens when you go up against them. As one Taurus said,”I thought I was wrong once, but I was mistaken”. The guy was serious, and offended when others laughed about it. The new moon on May 4 provides the opportunity to make long term plans or to start something that will take sustained effort and cooperation in order to achieve one’s goals. The full moon on May 18, will be powerful and dynamic as many realizations regarding what’s what in the world of politics, and world politics unravels its realities. One more note, the potential for forest fires is huge, as is the potential for accidents and incidents. Let’s try being more tolerant and patient with one another. One Love, One Blood, One Life.

Mac McLaughlin has been a practicing, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

The new and full moon this month take place in your solar second house. The houses are the fields of activity for the planets. The second house relates to earning potential, family relations, and diet. It’s time to change your habits. Out with the old, and in with the new.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

It’s your time of the year, and your time to shine. It’s also time to truly make revolutionary changes in your life. New life, new love, and new realities roll in like giant waves. Ride em, or get bowled over by them. A highly creative time is upon you. Don’t waste it.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

Mars continues to heat up the scene. You won’t be bored, but you may be floored. Hopefully not literally. It’s a very dynamic time for your sign. Great headway can be realized. Lighten up on the gas pedal, and slow down as the potential for mishaps is very strong.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

Join up, sign up, and get up and go. Move towards your destiny. You’ve been restless, with a certain knowing that changes are in the wind. Many aspects of your life are dying off, and new life is starting to manifest. You won’t be able to sit still much longer.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

You may be dreaming of those far off places, or possibly you’re already there. Career changes are in the works, and it would suit you well to make it happen. Name, fame, and riches are not enough. It’s about your spirit, and spiritual life. It’s the only thing that will fulfill you.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

A lot of very positive planetary energy is flowing into your sign. You can sit back, and live off of the fat, or truly amp up the action and capitalize on this dynamic time. I didn’t say it was a cake walk. Careful, cautious action is needed.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

It’s time to play the long game. Go deep, and try to figure what is truly important in your life. Insurance, inheritance, joint monies, losses and gains, life beyond the physical realm, and the occult are just a few topics that are creating that itch that you have to scratch.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

The Full Moon on May 18, takes place in your sign. You get those ahah moments, in which revelations and realizations come flying through your psyche. It is time to reassess and reevaluate everything. There’s more to life, and you know it on a deep intrinsic level. Surprises come your way.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

Mars and Jupiter form an opposition in the first ten days of the month. It’s a dynamic formation that will set a fire under your backside. You’re on a mission of some sort. Health, relationships and various forms of partnerships figure into the play. Court battles could manifest now.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

When you reach the top of the mountain the only way to go is inward. That’s where the true journey of discovery takes place. Nothing remains the same, even the mountains turn to dust over time. What you resist persists, and what you assist desists. Rise up dear soul, rise up.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Intellectual knowledge has its place, but at some point you will need to set it aside and relate on a purely soul level. Repeating the word water will not quench your thirst. You must get unstuck, and break away from the lethargy that has you bound down. Have mercy on yourself.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

You have the wisdom of the other eleven signs incorporated within yourself. It is such a strange time in which you’re close to the truth, but it seems so far away. God hears the cry of the elephant, and the tinkle of the ankle bracelet on the ant. He hears your prayers, have faith, and keep giving your love.