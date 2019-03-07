StarWise March 2019

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

In the light of recent events in Canadian politics we would conclude that last issue’s StarWise column was a real stinker. I had said that Trudeau’s chart was looking real good, and that it was indicating that he would be re-elected come the fall season. I will put my trust in the stars this time. Several months before Trump was elected I had predicted his win, and months later I got weak and folded to the intense media storm indicating that he had no chance to win. So I wrote a column just before the election saying that he couldn’t win. I bucked the stars, lost my faith, and the stars proved otherwise. Well, I won’t be tricked again. Possibly I will suffer the humiliation of being wrong if Trudeau gets the boot and we end up with a new Prime Minister at the end of the year. The stars say Trudeau, so I will stick to my guns, oops, I mean stars. One way or the other, regardless of who’s at the helm, here and down south things are going to get real hot, internationally, globally and every which way. We all fall down. Saturn and Pluto join up in Capricorn, the sign of all government agencies. My prediction is that 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be the years of the greatest amount of tension and change in recent history. Presently we are witnessing the initial stages of a cleansing process of purification, by firstly lancing the cyst of poisonous and putrid good old boys club politics here, there and everywhere. Painful? You bet it is. But wholly and totally necessary in order for the healing process to begin. There’s nowhere to hide, nowhere to run. Those left standing, will only be standing because of their pristine behaviour unclouded and unblemished by greed and collusion, misdirection and all the rest of the wink wink BS that we have tolerated seemingly forever. Death and rebirth is on the menu, with hardly any other choices. Would you like fries with that? How about a slightly used wood splitter? A new world consciousness will birth out of all of this chaotic churning. We are one people on one planet, totally connected together, one to the other. Peace will be the new order, and as my great Guru Param Sant Kirpal Singh Ji had said, that one day the truly enlightened ones will be in control. Presently everywhere we look, close and far, it seems that our leaders have lost their minds, and have been swallowed by greed, pride and avarice. A new day is dawning, and our part is to become humane beings, and truly start loving one another.

—

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

The Sun enters Aries on March 20 and within 4 hours of that event a full moon takes place. Epiphanies manifest, revelations and realizations unfold. Career prospects are strong, money flows in, possibly from innovative and unusual ideas. Travel is indicated.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Shifts and changes are taking place, and it would be wise to go along with the universal plan. Stubborn resistance may work at times, but not this time. Innovative ideas along with a pioneering spirit will move you along nicely.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

Take your time. Then take more time to figure out just what to do. Lord Mercury hooks up with Neptune indicating a possible fuzzy, wonky time developing in the last half of the month. Creative levels are high, and those that are musically or artistically inclined will benefit most. Strive for honesty, and clarity is best.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

It’s complicated. So many thought waves coming through, and you just don’t know what to do. Simplify is best, and let go of the rest. All kinds of dynamic changes are taking place, so it’s best to go with the flow. Creative energy is high, and you might surprise yourself with what you come up with.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

You have to dig in deep now. Investments and inheritance considerations are on board. Health and work issues need to be managed. Travel plans manifest, and you may be tired of the status quo, and looking for new ventures. Dreams and strange psychic phenomenon may also manifest now. Pay attention to them.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

Two distinct planetary energies will help guide you through a fairly complex period. On one level, your plan is in place, and hopefully the universe cooperates. Murphy’s law can come into play, so have plan B at the ready. Don’t cut corners, and keep things clear and simple, otherwise you may be pulling your hair out trying to figure what the hay just happened.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

On March 20, the full moon in your sign casts light and understanding onto whatever is on your platter. You may be plumbing the depths as all kinds of past scenarios get revisited, especially regarding loved ones. Home, land and real estate come into play. Time with family and friends is indicated.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

Like Taurus, you’re not amenable to unplanned changes. Scorps are known to dig in and hold the fort. But you might be in the mood to make changes and certainly the stars are always willing to help. Relationships sometimes sink ships and now is the time to consider what is best to do.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

Jupiter lends a hand by bringing opportunities to make positive changes. In the meantime Mercury and Neptune conspire to keep thing hazy and fuzzy for a while. Mainly, look before you leap, and reconsider your moves and motives for any important decisions at this time in your life. Then think some more about it.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

It is a very dynamic time for the sea goat, which is part fish, part goat – and both very important symbols for Capricorn. The goat strives to succeed at putting its material life in order. The fish is related to the mystical and spiritual aspects of life; it is exceptionally important to balance the two. Beginnings and endings are taking place now.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Venus is now moving through Aquarius and prompting a long look at what makes you happy and fulfilled. It’s time for some soul searching and weighing what is important and what needs to be moved out of your life. Lord Uranus is pressuring you to make positive and innovative changes.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

Mercury and Neptune’s meet-up later in the month can throw a stick into the works, or it can bring a highly receptive and intuitive energy that can stimulate unusual and highly creative ideas. Clarity, honesty, and purity are the tools that are needed to benefit from this dynamic planetary configuration