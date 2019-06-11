StarWise – June 2019

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

Astrologers are basically cosmic traffic cops. They can tell us what’s going on with cosmic phenomena such as full moons, eclipses, etc., and they can help us understand planetary energy. But they cannot alter fate. Whatever is written karma-wise must come to pass. While this may sound fatalistic, the law of mercy and grace supersedes all other laws, karma and otherwise. We have been traveling and incarnating on the Earth and other planes of existence in various forms – from mineral, to plant, to insect and animal, to human and angel, gods and goddesses – through unimaginable dimensions of space and time. The theory of karma is so deep and complex that the true Sant Gurus tell us that we don’t have the power in our minds to truly comprehend its significance and complexities. Rest assured, we are the aliens. We are not from here, and our true home exists far beyond the sun, moon and other planes of existence far above the starry sky. Astrology can help us track and learn to deal with whatever we signed up for in previous incarnations. Coming into contact with us, the true Sant Guru teaches us how to clean up our lives, live and behave non-violently, and respect and regard all life as sacred and precious. All living beings have a soul that is part of God. No soul, no life – plain and simple. Think about it, people. We want to give pigs, chickens, and other animals living in very cruel situations a better life. Then, once we have them in a better situation, we slaughter them and eat them anyway. In my book, this is the height of ignorance and hypocrisy. Furthermore (while I’m on this rant) when will we eradicate all violent weapons, period, end of story? Get the guns and WMD off the planet, now. If you want peace, you must live peacefully with all your neighbours: birds, animals, humans. We can do this. Everything else is a form of madness. Okay, glad I got that off of my chest. Love one another right now. Lay your weapons down. Give your love, and never stop giving it, never, never. We are on our way home. The golden age is coming, and just like getting ready for a wedding day, we must clean up and dress in our best clothes. We cannot be walking tombs for assassinated animals and pleading for peace at the same time. It won’t work. Only love will do it, only love.

—

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

A sword is an Aries instrument. It cuts through things, such as cutting away from anything that you know is not worthy, valuable or useful. A time will soon arrive when you must wield that sword. Mid June tells the story of when and where to use the sword to cut yourself free.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

The tenor of the planets is generally running heavy and you have the best chances and opportunities to make something out of it. When given lemons, make lemonade. Your life is changing at a rapid pace, whether you know it or not. This is a great time to get in touch with your true values.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

It’s your time to shine. You are in your solar high of the year. Plus Venus will visit Gemini for the last twenty days of the month bringing light and love, and various forms of creative energy. Do your thing. Travel and enlightenment could be in the works. It’s time for a makeover.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

It’s a good thing that you have a protective shell, as you may need it this month. You needn’t be paranoid, but you do need to be careful and thoughtful in all that you do. Don’t be in a rush, measure twice, cut once, and don’t forget to duck. Kindness and patience will pull you through.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

It’s time to glad hand, connect, communicate and relate on every level. Join up, sign up and share your sunshine, love and wisdom. You have it, don’t be stingy with it. The love you give will increase. We need it; we need you. A very busy and dynamic summer is fast approaching.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

Your solar career, home and real estate sectors are lit up like a Christmas tree. Use moderation and possibly some hesitation with any big decisions, especially around June 8, 9, and 10. It’s a mixed time, a mixed bag of positive and negative influences, along with a dash of confusion thrown in for good measure.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

Travel, communication and publishing areas are active. There could be some conflicts in the work sector. Use your Libra diplomacy in sorting things out. Home sector is also active: could be some renos or a move happening. Use caution as there is a possibility of mishaps from ill-considered moves.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

All kinds of secrets come flying out when least expected. Inheritances and joint monies along with a few mysteries could come into play this month. Relationships are a hot topic and your earning potential could get a boost. Use caution while driving or traveling, as delays and other frustrations are in the works. Tread lightly with patience.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

The Full Moon on June 17, takes place in your sign. You could be in full tilt boogie mode or truly needing a break. This is a time of the year when rest is indicated. Jupiter is in your sign giving great protection and a boost of luck and confidence. The magic word is “travel”.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

It’s not easy these days for most Cappys. A big line-up of heavy duty planets is dominating the scene, somehow hindering and keeping you down. It doesn’t have to be that way, and some of you may be going through great growth spurt of wisdom and learning. Keep the good, let go of the negative.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Sweethearts, children and grand children are a big focus for you these days. You also could be in an enterprising mood and may want to take a chance or do some gambling. In reality there is a whole lot of behind-the-scenes work and activity going on. Health is the number one consideration.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

It’s time to pretty-up the place or possibly make a move to another home. Family and the past are featuring prominently. Your career sector is hot, and it might be time to make your move and bump up the energy, or hit the boss up for a raise. It might work. Ask and you shall receive.