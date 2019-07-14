StarWise – July-August 2019

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

Okay kiddies, here’s the scoop. This column covers July and August. In July, we have a solar and lunar eclipse to contend with. Then in August, Mercury stations itself right on the lunar eclipse degree. Hmmm, sounds a tad ominous. Eclipses have always struck fear into our collective psyche. As we all know, there are several eclipses every year and they pass without doing much harm to most of us. It’s the same thing with all planetary phenomena, some of it will affect some people in the negative, and others may very well benefit from the same planetary alignment. It really depends on how the planets are affected in our personal birth horoscopes. Then again, there is such a thing as collective karma in which a whole nation can suffer through disastrous and calamitous events such as Chernobyl, major earthquakes, floods, etc. The fact of the matter is that we are living and existing in a plane of duality ­– and specifically on Earth where there have always been wars, plagues, volcanoes, diseases, tsunamis, etc. It is that way, and will always be that way. But then one day we will move up into the more rarified, ethereal and spiritual planes of existence where there is more light, more love, and more peace. This life on Earth is the training ground where we learn to live, love and forgive, or create more karmic indebtedness ad infinitum, until we get it right and earn the right to pass into the higher realms of consciousness. As the great mystics have taught us, we cannot change the past, and the future will never come – but we can live in successive moments of Now and make conscious decisions about how we will live and behave. Yes, there is the law of karma which is inexorable and unchangeable. There is also the law of mercy and grace and it supersedes all laws. So in essence there is always hope, there is always God’s love and mercy, and for sure, for sure, we are on our way home high above the starry sky beyond countless suns, moons, galaxies, universes and other planes of existence. As the great Master Param Sant Kirpal Singh Ji Maharaj has said, one day the world will be run by the Khalsa. Which means that it will be run by truly enlightened beings. We’ll be able to relax, enjoy, love, serve, work hard, pray, meditate, give and forgive, feed the children, and help those that we can. And by the by, we’ll get to our destination and true eternal home. Love one another right now.

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

The July eclipses take place in your solar fourth and tenth houses, which relate to home, family and career activities. We think of family as kin folk but in reality we are all family, and it is your time to give your love and service to them. August bodes well. A time of fun and adventure.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Communication, travel and an exceptionally demanding time comes up. There may be some hitches and glitches along the way, especially in the first half of July, and big changes may come your way. Family and real estate figure strongly in August and you may be pondering it all on a deep level.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

It’s time to get your feet wet. Actually, just jump into the deep end of the pool. You will be busy, maybe too much so. Home, family, relationships, finances, and health all need to be looked at and squared up in July. August provides some fun, good times and relief with friends and family.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

The karma gods are hard at work dreaming up all kinds of scenarios that will manifest through July and August. Just before you dive under the bed, know that whatever takes place will be significant and very important, and must be dealt with. You may be doing the happy dance when you come out the other side.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

We often forget that whatever comes our way was designed by our own hand in previous lifetimes. The past comes up and meets the present in July and August. The first half of July will be intensive to say the least. Big changes are in the wind. Love and matters of the heart take precedence.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

It’s time to get out and about. Round up the crew, and enjoy times with friends and family. August isn’t a cake walk, and a lot is going on behind the scene. Take time to share time with those that need your love and support. Take care of your health, and it will take care of you.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

You’re heading out. Long and short journeys are indicated. Even if you don’t leave the roost you will be journeying anyway. One way or the other it is time to broaden your horizons, and expand your consciousness. Career and family changes are in the wind. Great exchanges take place with friends new and old.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

Always curious, and always seeking and searching, now is the time to scratch that itch. Travel is indicated, and it might be career-related. You won’t be bored, but you may be floored with all that comes your way in July and August. Controversies rage, and you may have to defend your position strongly.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

Mysteries deepen, and you may say goodbye to someone you held dear and near. Secrets, inheritances, rules of law, and all kinds of unusual scenarios come up. News comes from afar, and you may go afar. Regardless of what takes place, keep applying yourself to the tasks at hand. The stars are leaning in your favour.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

Everything is stirred up in the July time, signaling that it is high time for important changes to take place. Nothing comes your way that wasn’t deserved or earned somewhere in the hoary past. Patience, fortitude, faith, compassion and love bring you to the distant shore safely. Let, go, and let God.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Get your ducks lined up, and get things organized as best that you can. First get out of the tub and dry off the ducks. (Oh, I love Aquarians, they’re quirky as can be.) August is another story: get your shoulder pads and helmet on, and make ready to do battle. When the smoke clears, a new reality sets in.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

God saved his best for last. Yep that’s you. You have the wisdom of the other eleven signs combined within you. You just need to learn how to tap into it. Don’t be too flustered with things you cannot control. Just know that it’s all coming down according to God’s will.