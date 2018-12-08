StarWise – December 2018 / January 2019

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

Should we dare to take a look through the keyhole, and see what is really there? Oh yea, the stars are telling us, and showing us constantly, but we mulishly, and stubbornly continue to drink the poison and complain about what ails us. Several years ago, I wrote about 2019 – 2020 when Saturn and Pluto would visit Capricorn. Well that time is upon us now, and as we can see, and as we well know, we are saddled and burdened with multiple layers of complex problems and concerns. Capricorn rules all government agencies, and the structures and laws that we live by. Pluto behaves like Lord Shiva, the creator and destroyer. When Pluto is involved, we witness the breakdown and decay of society across the planet. Interestingly Saturn, lord of Capricorn will visit this sign for the next two years. Saturn and Pluto meet up in 2020. Saturn’s contribution is that of structuring, cleansing, and harmonizing life. Just so we don’t complicate this too much, Saturn helps us to see what is truly wrong, while Pluto represents breakdown, decay and renewal. I don’t think that I need to drag us over the coals. We know what is wrong, and we just need the willpower and determination to make it right. The image of that dear mother that lost her son to gun violence said it all. “I don’t want your prayers and well wishes. I want gun control” No more guns! We are a destructive people. We take and take, and kill whatever we want, to get what we want, and to hell with the consequences. Although it may seem like a far-out concept at this point, and certainly utopian, but imagine life on this planet without guns and weapons of any sort. If we don’t sort things out, Mother Nature will. What are we leaving behind for the generations to come? What will our great, great grandchildren’s heritage be like? We need to think long and hard about what we are doing to the environment, and then collectively do something about it. We need to become humane beings and we need to extend our love and caring to all the inhabitants of the earth. They deserve to be treated with kindness and often that simply means leaving them alone and letting them be. Oh, I can hear the moans and groans already. Preposterous you say, ridiculous and unattainable, flowery, spacey, impossible. As my beloved Guru, Param Sant Kirpal Singh Ji Maharaj would say, the word impossible can be found in the dictionary of fools. Hurry up people, it’s later than you think.

—

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

Enjoy the holidays, rest up, relax and make ready for a very dynamic start to 2019. Lord Mars spends 45 days in Aries starting January 2. Make a plan, choose a direction, and hurl yourself out the door and get at it. All engines are firing, and a great opportunity awaits you. Don’t waste it.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Man and woman cannot live by bread alone. Manna from heaven will help. Your solar ninth house is stacked up with planets indicating a spiritual renewal, make-over or birthing of some sort. More trinkets, properties or dollars will not help. Open your hands, and open your heart, and give of yourself generously.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

The universe is sending clear signals regarding the correct pathway ahead. In typical Gemini fashion you can think and rethink and think again about what you must do. But in reality, you already know what you must do in order to get yourself together and get things right. Mercy and grace come into play now.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

Pay attention to what takes place on December 21 and 22. We have the winter solstice and a full moon taking place as the Moon heads into Cancer. It tells of a time of revelation, maybe revolution, and certainly some form of evolution for your sign. A time of great growth, and hard work is on board.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

Mars and Jupiter the two fiery brothers of the Sun cast triangles your way throughout January 2019. This is certainly auspicious and should be capitalized upon. Romance, finance, travel and spirituality come into play. It’s not all roses, there’s some work to be done as well. Health and restructuring of your lifestyle need some attention.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

You can be too busy, so busy that you start moving backwards. Remember the saying, ‘the hurrier I go, the behinder I get’. Take some time to ensure that you are being nurtured on a deep level, otherwise your attainments won’t mean much. Work hard, play hard, pray hard, is best.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

Six planets in the cardinal signs usher you into the New Year. Spend December weighing up what you would like to accomplish in 2019. Libra possesses the super computer brain designed to handle mass amounts of information. Creative energy in the fields of academia, the arts and other fields of interest are at your beck and call.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

December is a special month for Scorpio as Venus moves through your sign, while lord Mars casts a trine. Besides being the traditional planet of love and creativity, Venus also represents ethics and morality. It’s your time to shine. Study, work, dedication, devotion and persistence will pay big dividends in the future. Make it work.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

If I were a Sagittarius, I would stride into the big guys office in January and present my visionary view of why he should have me on board. You might be right on target. If you get heaved out the door, get up and go again. You see the big picture, and your vibes are right.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

After WW 2, Capricorn Aristotle Onassis observed the rusting and useless ships sitting in a bay. He told the broker, “I’ll take them all, give me six months to make a payment”. He became a billionaire. Muster your moxie and make your move. 2019-2020 and 2021 are the most important years of your life.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

In my mind, it has always been about the Aquarians. They are gifted in so many ways it’s nearly daunting to keep up with them. Okay enough ego stuff. Get to work. I don’t profess to know how you do what you do, but I know you can do it. Health is number one.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

Fiery Mars visits throughout December getting you all fired up. He joins up with Neptune mid-month, and you may feel stuck in some way. It is important to watch what you put into your body. Go easy on substances and medications. Outside of that, you may feel emboldened and ready for some important changes.