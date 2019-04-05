StarWise-April 2019

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

The Aries New Moon takes place on April 5. It signals a new start in a new direction that will unfold over the next 30 days. Depending on your time of birth the New Moon will land in one of the houses of your birth chart. The houses are the fields of activity for the planets. There are various astrology sites on line that offer free birth charts. Once you have your birth chart in hand you can find out what house holds the sign Aries. From there, you can have an idea of what area of life will be activated by the New Moon. If you find yourself hitting the pavement looking for new employment it is highly likely that Aries will be ruling your tenth house area. If you’re making travel plans or on your way somewhere it is likely that your ninth house of travel is holding the sign Aries. The first house rules the self, and has much to do with how you appear to the world. If you start working out and dropping weight and taking better care of yourself it is likely that your first house is activated. The second house relates to diet, and income. It indicates what you desire and are attracted to in his life. The third house represents all manner of communications, education and short journeys. It’s a time in which we mix and mingle and take on new interests such as tackling a subject that we have always wanted to study. The fourth house represents home and family, land and real estate. Time to renovate, buy or sell etc. The fifth house rules business, entertainment, romance, and most of all, children. Any one of these subjects can gain traction when that area of the chart is activated. The sixth house rules over hygiene, health and all manner of caring and service to other people. The seventh house rules over all forms of relationships, partnerships, marriages and contests in the law courts. Its the house of marriage or war. The eighth house represents the occult and what is hidden, science and research, death and what comes with it, such as wills, legacies etc. The ninth house rules travel and the higher forms of education, philosophy, law, and foreign affairs. The tenth house rules our standing in the community, professional status, and career objectives. The eleventh house rules all associations, friendships, groups and societies. The twelfth house rules ashrams, hospitals and exotic places of all sorts. Prisons and asylums. See what house holds the sign Aries and you will have a great hint of the area of life that will be strongly activated throughout April.

—

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

It’s your time to shine, and your time to initiate your new year’s resolutions. Possibly it’s time for a revolution in your life. You can’t keep a good Aries down. They always will rise to the challenge. Well, what are you waiting for? It’s green light go!

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

I feel the Earth shaking beneath my feet, and distant rumblings coming from afar. Yes, changes are in the wind, and all kinds of hints arrive daily. Pay attention, and take the necessary action that you must take in order to stay ahead of the game. The early bird gets the worm, and the late worm dies.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

Mars brings his dynamic energy your way throughout the month. He is the warlord of the zodiac, and can bring bravery, boldness and strength. He also can manifest through impatient and angry people. Accidents, and incidents usually come along when we don’t handle Mars energy appropriately. A lively time has arrived and you may thrive.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

A strong planetary focus is manifesting in your sign. Career and relationship areas are most active. You may be in the throes of life changes in a big way. Let go, let God, would be a good mantra these days. A new restlessness gnaws at your soul. You gotta make a move.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

It’s time to seek the high road, whatever that may mean for you. Although Leo types are often spiritually inclined, they, like the lion can be lazy and not readily willing to change. Make hay while the sun shines. What you can accomplish easily now, may not be that easy in a couple of years from now.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

Are you confused? Of course not, you retort. Maybe you should take another look, just to make sure. Lord Mercury is hanging out with Neptune and the combination can get your compass to spin wildly. Sort out what is real, and what is unreal. Make sure your spirit is being fed and nurtured.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

It’s time for you to kick back and take it easy as this is your solar low time of the year. Nature and nurture sounds about right. The past and all that has happened may be banging around in your psyche these days, as all kinds of scenarios are dredged up for you to ponder over.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

The areas of health, wealth and relationships are activated now. Scorps don’t make changes readily or easily, but it is a must must situation now for you to advance and move forward. If you are not the conscious co-worker of your own divine plan the universe will take over and make it happen.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

You will have ample opportunities to assess and reassess various aspects of your life now. The pathway ahead may not be clear, and some confusion could be holding you back. Go easy as there could be some resistance manifesting in arguments with partners and others that may not share your views. Lucky breaks manifest along the way.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

Life and death, building and destroying are just a few keywords that come to mind with the heavy planetary traffic on board for Capricorn. It might be the destruction of something old and unworthy, and the building of something new and exciting. Karma dominates the play, no need to worry. You are birthing into a new reality.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

The past we cannot change, and the future will never come, but we can control the present. Now is the time to take control of every moment, every day. The future is building in a very dynamic way, and you need to be at the top of your game to handle it all.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

Love is in the air. We just have to figure out what love really is. It’s just not relationships and intimacy. No, much more. God is love, and love is God, and the way back to God is through love. Magical and mysterious events come to pass. Pay attention to your dreams now.