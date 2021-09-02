Say No toMedical Apartheid

by Ted Kuntz

It is critical that we not engage in discriminatory behaviour based on COVID injections for the following reasons:

COVID-19 Injections have not received formal approval

None of the four products promoted as COVID vaccines have received formal Health Canada approval based on demonstrated safety and efficacy. These products are still considered “experimental”. Those partaking in these injections are subjects in ongoing Phase III clinical trials. The results of these clinical trials will not be released until the conclusion of the trials. (Moderna October 27, 2022 and Pfizer January 31, 2023)

Injections are not vaccines

These products are not “vaccines”. The use of this language by Health Canada, politicians and the mainstream media is deceptive and even fraudulent. There is no substantiated evidence that these injections prevent either infection or transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The only claimed benefit is that this technology may reduce symptoms. If these products function as claimed, they are technically “treatments”, not “vaccinations” or “immunizations”.

Gene Therapy Technology

A more accurate description is that these products involve the injection of never before used “synthetic gene therapy technology”. By the manufacture’s own admission, the mRNA gene therapy does not convey immunity, does not preclude infection by a virus, and does not block the development of COVID-19 symptoms. These products merely convey to the recipient the capacity to produce a S1 spike protein endogenously by the introduction of a synthetic mRNA sequence. This technology has never before been used as a vaccine on a mass scale. The long term impact of this genetic experiment is unknown.

Safety and efficacy have not been proven

The clinical trial data has yet to be made publicly available, therefore the claims of “safety and efficacy” have not been proven by independent third party review of the data. What we are being exposed to are the claims of the vaccine industry’s marketing departments, not evidence-based results. It is unlawful to advertise that a product or service can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made. The fact is, these products have not been studied long enough to demonstrate either safety or efficacy. As a result, every party claiming the safety and efficacy of these gene therapy technologies are violating the law. Multiple legal challenges addressing this are in progress.

Safer Treatments Exist

Safer and more effective treatments exist, prophylactically and during all phases of COVID disease, thus negating the use of an experimental genetic product. There is robust evidence that Ivermectin reduces mortality by 80%. Unfortunately, access to treatments as Ivermectin and HCQ is blocked by Health Canada. Those responsible need to be held accountable for causing unnecessary injury and death.

Vaccinated Transmit Disease

Injected individuals are just as capable of transmission as are non-injected individuals. No argument can be made that these injections ought to be imposed under the guise that they contribute to making public spaces safer. To discriminate based solely upon injection status is without scientific, medical or legal justification.

Violation of Personal Rights

What we are witnessing is the most egregious violation of our inherent rights and freedoms in our lifetime. The intentional and organized effort to remove medical choice and to extort the public into submission is a serious threat to individual freedom. Those advocating for coercive measures are creating a medical apartheid based solely on whether one has participated in the safety trials for an experimental product.

Coercion is Not Consent

All medical treatments, including vaccination, are subject to the ethical and legal requirement of informed and voluntary consent. All provincial health acts, professional codes of ethics, and international agreements such as the Nuremberg Code and the Universal Declaration of Bioethics and Human Rights, require informed consent.

The Universal Declaration of Bioethics and Human Rights describes consent as follows: “Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.”

The Nuremberg Code, developed in response to the medical abuses of the Nazi regime, describes informed voluntary consent as “the person involved should be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms supports the inherent right of Canadians to refuse an unwanted medical treatment without disadvantage or prejudice. The Supreme Court of Canada has recognized this inherent right under s.7 of the Charter.

However, despite our inherent and acknowledged rights and ethics, governments, schools, employers, businesses and even community organizations are participating in coercive measures to impose these treatments on those for whom it is unwanted and unwarranted. Vaccine coercion places employment, access to daily life, health, and individual freedom at serious risk, and those in positions to impose or discriminate at legal risk.

What is happening today is larger than the discussion of COVID-19 injections.

What is being played out on the world’s stage is a referendum on humanity’s freedoms. What is being decided, with little thought or discussion, is whether individuals have the right to medical choice, bodily sovereignty, and informed consent, and whether parents have the right to make medical decisions for their children, or whether medical choice belongs to the state.

The compulsory application of an unproven medical treatment is without any judicial, medical or ethical precedent. No law has been passed that says that a healthy population must subject themselves to a medical experiment. The development of a vaccine passport system is a system of compliance and control that will change everything that we hold precious in a free and democratic society.

Once we open Pandora’s Box and allow the state to be the determiner of what goes into our body and that of our children and grandchildren, where will this end? Will annual influenza vaccination be required going forward? Will every recommended booster be required? What else will be required under the guise of “the greater good”. How many violations of our right to informed consent and medical privacy will be imposed under the guise of public safety? Who decides?

Have we forgotten the lessons of Germany in the 1940’s, South Africa, Soviet gulags, Rwanda, and Native residential schools? What happened in Germany didn’t start with extermination camps. It started with one party controlling the media. One party controlling the message. One party deciding what is truth. One party censoring speech and silencing opposition. One party dividing citizens into “us” and “them” and calling on their supporters to harass “them”. It started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen. Humanity has been down this path too often.

When people start fearing each other, intolerance is the new normal. Vitriol against those who don’t want the vaccine amounts to extortion and persecution. Peoples’ ability to discern has been limited to one narrow censored media landscape. These are the warning signs of pharmaceutical colonization.

I lost a son to vaccine injury. I learned the hard way that what the government says the science says with regards to vaccine safety and efficacy, and what the science actually says, are two different things. I spent the last 30 years researching vaccines and I assure you that these injections are not as safe, effective or necessary as we have been led to believe.

Most people are completely unaware of the significant debate raging in the scientific community and the censorship at play with regards to this COVID “pandemic” Those with knowledge, experience or information that is counter to the government’s pro-vaccine narrative, no matter their position, profession or area of expertise, are censored and threatened. The public perceives there is medical consensus when nothing could be further from the truth. There are significant efforts by many in the medical community, not reported in the media or acknowledged by governments, to halt this unlawful and dangerous experiment.

There are more reports of serious adverse events and deaths in six months following COVID-19 injections than the total number of adverse events and deaths reported following all vaccines combined over a thirty year period. The COVID-19 vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines ever injected. It is unconscionable that our government and public health officials insist on compliance to experimental COVID-19 injections when the survival rate for COVID illness for all ages, according to WHO’s own data, is 99.85%.

Most Canadians are unaware that COVID vaccine manufacturers have been granted legal and financial immunity and thus are not accountable for any injury or death caused by their products. And while the Government of Canada has promised a COVID vaccine injury compensation program, no meaningful compensation has been forthcoming. Families affected by vaccine injury and death are on their own.

It is critical that we openly discuss this matter. The implications are too important to allow fear to rule the day. We must rely on independent facts and source documents from the clinical trials instead of drug based marketing propaganda or political opportunism. We need to truly value freedom and defend it.

Ted Kuntz, President

Vaccine Choice Canada

