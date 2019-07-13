Practical soulfulness

It is increasingly common to talk of the soul in relation to personal partnerships: terms like “soul mates” or “soul connections” describe the presence of a deeper part of our being in such relationships. At the soul level, there seems to be an intrinsic knowing, and all-at-once understanding. It is almost a holographic experience, wherein a few words reveal the full essence of another to us. Moreover, in that place of soul consciousness, it seems that we have a magical window into the entire Universe. We sense oneness almost as though the Universe lives within us. It just might. Connectedness is inherent in all things, and only our limited vision prevents us from seeing that.

Soul consciousness is not limited to the realms of love and creativity. It is in every aspect of our lives. In personal relationships, we see how we mirror one other. We understand the themes played out between generations, or when moving from one relationship to the next. We often don’t think of business relationships in the same way, treating them as somehow separate. Yet the deeper consequences of our actions affect our personal and business associations equally.

The soul is the seat of our higher consciousness, our deep wisdom. It carries the knowledge of the eons, and one of the purposes of our learning on Earth is to align our personalities, thoughts and actions to that clear note of truth. Every word, decision, or action is an opportunity to strive for that alignment. To achieve this, we must tune in to our own souls. If our behaviors leave us feeling dishonest, then we are not honouring our souls, or the souls of others, and are moving farther from our true path. If our behaviours make us feel at peace, and good about the energy we put out into the world, then we are moving closer to that path.

Integrity is the key word. If we take advantage of, or create hardship for others, those actions lack integrity. If our product or service damages the environment, and we choose to ignore that, we again lack integrity. If we see people only as “prospects” or “potential sales,” we miss incredible opportunities for strengthening our earthly connection to soul. Every person in one’s life is significant from the soul’s perspective. Each person provides an opportunity for us to act through our highest self and somehow enrich their experience on Earth.

Business relationships were originally meant to be cooperative. Two could create more than one and those who had abundance could help those who didn’t. Each could contribute in their own way. Jonas Salk wrote about the survival of the wisest. In 1976 he anticipated the need for a change in the prevailing values – away from domination and competition and towards partnership and mutual benefit.

As a species we are evolving, and positive evolution is like a growing up. Aligning with the wisdom of the soul leads us away from self-centeredness and toward compassion for others. We learn to see all souls as equal, regardless of earthly position. We understand that our business dealings are secondary to what is happening at our soul level, and at the interpersonal level.

We are also challenged to assess whether our work honors our soul. If it is not nourishing, then misalignment is felt between body, mind and soul. It manifests as stress or even illness. It should not be surprising that many very successful businessmen succumb to heart attacks. Perhaps the heart and soul are refusing to follow an unhealthy path without putting up a fight.

Integrity means honesty and sincerity. Its root is “integral”, which means essential, complete, whole. Honoring soul in business means not only acting openly and honestly, but ensuring that we look carefully at the essence and implications of all that we do. It requires honoring the beautiful spirit of wholeness, of oneness, which is the basis of the Universe.

