My Word is My Bond, My Life is My Vote

By Joseph Roberts, Common Ground

Quotes and wise words are like vitamins or minerals. Remembering a missing element will restore health, clarity and courage to ones life. Let’s share precious, powerful amazing quotes with each other. In a time of ignorance, fear, and deception, being joyous and compassionate is a revolutionary act. The following are resonating words friends and stranger have told me. In the beginning was the word so let’s start here:

Love is a verb, not a noun. – Marianne Williamson

The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off. – Gloria Steinem

I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones. – Albert Einstein

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” – Marie Curie

Nothing is so necessary for a young man as the company of intelligent women.

– Leo Tolstoy

To bring about change, you must not be afraid to take the first step. We will fail when we fail to try. – Rosa Parks

When the rich make war, it is the poor that die. – Jean-Paul Sartre

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. – Thomas Jefferson

At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.

– Frida Kahlo

People who work together in mutual help are magicians…This is the secret or progress for future humanity: to work through communities. – Rudolf Steiner

If I can’t dance, I don’t want to be part of your revolution. – Emma Goldman

Be truthful, and the result is bound to be amazingly interesting. – Virginia Woolf

When we consider a child’s natural interest in things, we begin to realize the dangers of both reward and punishment. Rewards and punishment tend to pressure a child into interest. But true interest is the life force of the whole personality, and such interest is completely spontaneous.– A.S. Neill

Wonder is the beginning of wisdom.– Socrates

I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy. – Rabindranath Tagore

I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took an excuse.

– Florence Nightingale

We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us. – Joseph Campbell

A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read. – Mark Twain

The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any. – Alice Walker

There never was a good war or a bad peace. – Benjamin Franklin

An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. – Mahatma Gandhi

Change your life today. Don’t gamble on the future, act now, without delay.

– Simone de Beauvoir

Better than a thousand hollow words, is one word that brings peace. – Buddha

Imagine. Give peace a chance. – John Lennon

Send your favourite quote to joseph@commonground.ca remember concise is nice, so keep it short.