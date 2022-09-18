My Word is My Bond, My Life is My Vote

By Joseph Roberts, Common Ground

Quotes and wise words are like vitamins or minerals. Remembering a missing element will restore health, clarity and courage to ones life. Let’s share precious, powerful amazing quotes with each other. In a time of ignorance, fear, and deception, being joyous and compassionate is a revolutionary act. The following are resonating words friends and stranger have told me. In the beginning was the word so let’s start here:

Love is a verb, not a noun. – Marianne Williamson

The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off. – Gloria Steinem

I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones. – Albert Einstein

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” – Marie Curie

Nothing is so necessary for a young man as the company of intelligent women.

Leo Tolstoy

To bring about change, you must not be afraid to take the first step. We will fail when we fail to try. – Rosa Parks

When the rich make war, it is the poor that die. – Jean-Paul Sartre

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. – Thomas Jefferson

At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.

– Frida Kahlo

People who work together in mutual help are magicians…This is the secret or progress for future humanity: to work through communities. – Rudolf Steiner

If I can’t dance, I don’t want to be part of your revolution. – Emma Goldman

Be truthful, and the result is bound to be amazingly interesting. Virginia Woolf

When we consider a child’s natural interest in things, we begin to realize the dangers of both reward and punishment. Rewards and punishment tend to pressure a child into interest. But true interest is the life force of the whole personality, and such interest is completely spontaneous. A.S. Neill

Wonder is the beginning of wisdom. Socrates

I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy. – Rabindranath Tagore

I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took an excuse.

Florence Nightingale

We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us. – Joseph Campbell

A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read. – Mark Twain

The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any. – Alice Walker

There never was a good war or a bad peace. – Benjamin Franklin

An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. – Mahatma Gandhi

Change your life today. Don’t gamble on the future, act now, without delay.

– Simone de Beauvoir

Better than a thousand hollow words, is one word that brings peace. – Buddha

Imagine. Give peace a chance. – John Lennon

