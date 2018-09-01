Kevin Taft democracy tour

Kevin Taft Tour | Oil’s Deep State & the Capture of Canadian Democracy

kevintafttour.ca

The Takeover of our Democracy: Who’s Really in Charge?

Kevin Taft draws on his personal experience as leader of the official opposition in the Alberta legislature to expose the deep influence that big oil has on government decision making. Talks by Kevin Taft followed by a discussion & Q&A.

All events: 7-9pm. Doors 6:30pm.

More details at kevintafttour.ca

SEP 9

North Shore Unitarian Church, 370 Mathers Ave. West Vancouver.

Host: Deanna Lewis.

SEP 10

SFU Downtown, 515 West Hastings Street, Vancouver.

SEP 11

Meaden Hall in Ganges, 120 Blain Road, Salt Spring Island, BC

Host: Ronald Wright.

SEP 12

First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Road, Victoria.

Host: Elizabeth May.

SEP 13

Native Sons Hall, 360 Cliffe Avenue, Courtenay, BC. Host: Damien Gillis.