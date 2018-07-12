Is the Kinder Morgan pipeline safe for you and your family?

你和你的家人能否安全？

你的居所和食物又如何？

by Citizens for the Salish Sea

(English version follows)

你半夜醒來，四周籠罩了臭味濃烈的易燃氣體；毒氣令你頭痛，喉乾舌燥，咳嗽不止，孩子更感到噁心及嘔吐。你收聴緊急廣播，原來有運油船在溫哥華港口漏油起火，而這些油是劇毒致癌的稀釋瀝青！



你馬上跟隨政府的疏散指示，開車帶同家人往內陸撤離，但毒氣比你走得更快，因為前往一號公路的交通完全堵塞死了，車子動彈不得，你和家人困在車上，不單吸到汽車廢氣，更吸入越來越多的有毒濃煙！

正正是為了防止上述可怕的情況，也為了保障大家的居所、健康和環境，卑詩省政府、原住民及很多本省居民都強烈反對跨山油管擴建計劃。但聯邦政府罔顧我們的安全和抗議，要用可高達15億納稅人的金錢，強行擴建油管！

要保護自己和家人？先弄清楚真相！

跨山油管擴建計劃將大量的毒油產品每天從阿省運至本省的城市，這不是一般的石油產品，而是名為「瀝青」的笨重原油；但為了讓它能夠在油管中流動，還要加入易燃的化學液體將它稀釋。瀝青本身已含有多種危害健康的有毒物質，但這種「稀釋瀝青」(diluted bitumen) 更加入了「苯」(benzene)，一種致癌化學物。

稀釋瀝青經油管輸送到這裏後再送上龐大的油輪。每天將有至少一艘巨型油輪從我們狹窄水淺但極為繁忙的布勒德內灣 (Burrard Inlet) 出發，通過三條橋底及溫哥華港口，再經英吉利灣及列治文市運往美國及亞洲。

巨大及可怕的安全威脅！

更甚的是，五百萬桶經油管輸送的稀釋瀝青將儲存於本拿比市待運，即在密集的民房、學校及西門菲莎大學校院鄰近將會儲存八百萬公升的易燃毒油！一旦失火，發出的毒霧可以籠罩整個大溫市及菲沙河谷！本拿比消防局曾警告說，最可怕的危險就是爆炸引起的連環山火，對居民生命財產的威脅及對環境的破壞實在不堪設想！

在我們異常繁忙的水域，頻繁的巨無霸油輪可以與其他的船隻互相碰撞或意外撞到橋樑。還記得今年一月，伊朗油輪「桑吉號」在中國海與香港貨輪相撞發生爆炸嗎？結果有32人死亡，還破壞了海產的供應鏈。

毒油從油管及油輪漏出的意外，在本地及世界各地都已經發生過無數次。漏油事故破壞我們的家居、鄰舍和自然環境，若是在沿岸的水域漏出，不單殺害及染污大量我們最喜愛的本地海鮮如青口、蜆、蟹及三文魚等等，還徹底破壞本省的海產業，破壞我們非常重要的旅遊業！

要保護自己和家人？請立即採取行動！

告訴政府：你反對跨山油管擴建，在此聯署或寫信：http://bit.ly/chineselettertool

帶同家人一起參加反對跨山油管擴建的活動。

寫信到報章表示反對跨山油管擴建。

與你的家人和朋友分享跨山油管的真相，及將此單張廣傳。

What about your home and food?

by Citizens for the Salish Sea

You wake up in the middle of the night, surrounded by stinking toxic explosive fumes, having a headache and coughing, and your children are feeling nauseated or vomitting. You listen to an emergency broadcast and find out that there was a tanker spill of the very toxic and cancer-causing diluted bitumen which is on fire in Vancouver Harbour.

You immediately follow the evacuation order to leave your home and head inland. But the toxic air travels faster than you can as all the roads leading towards Highway 1 are totally congested. Your family ends up stuck in the car, breathing in car exhaust and more of the toxic air.

To avoid such a nightmare, to protect our home, our health and our environment, BC Government, First Nations and many BC citizens are opposed to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion. But the Federal Government ignores our safety and our opposition, and insists on spending up to 15 billion of taxpayers’ dollars to build these pipelines.

Want to Protect Yourself and Your Family? First, Know the Facts!

The Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion plans to move massive amounts of toxic oil product from Alberta into our city every day. BUT this is not regular oil product. It is very heavy oil called bitumen, diluted with flammable liquids so that it can flow through the oil pipes. Not only does the bitumen contain many toxins that are unsafe to our health, but a cancer causing chemical, Benzene, is also added to dilute it.

After the diluted bitumen is transported here through the pipeline, it will be shipped on very large tankers. Every single day, at least one such super tanker will move from inside our narrow, shallow, and busy Burrard inlet, under three bridges, then past English Bay and Richmond on its way to US and Asia.

Huge and Terrifying Safety Risks!

The diluted bitumen is to be stored in Burnaby once it arrives from the pipeline. 5 million barrels – 800 million litres of this flammable toxic oil will be stored near densely populated homes, schools, and the SFU university campus. A fire would create a deathly smoke cloud that would fill the air of all Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley! The Burnaby Fire Department has warned that they cannot contain the potential danger and they fear the devastating scenario of a huge forest fire sparked by explosions in the tanker farm!

The frequency of super tankers increases the chance of collision with other ships or bridges in our very busy waterway. Remember that Sanchi tanker? In January 2018, the Iranian Sanchi tanker ship collided with a Hong Kong cargo ship in the China Sea. This resulted in a massive explosion, killed 32 people, and destroyed ocean seafood supplies.

The toxic diluted bitumen will leak from pipelines and ships. This has occurred many times here and around the world. Leaked oil destroys the safety of our home, our neighbourhood, and our natural environment. A spill in our coastal water will kill and pollute our beloved local seafood such as crabs, clams, mussels, and salmon. It will also devastate our very important fishing and tourist industries!

To Protect Yourself and Your Family Please Act Now!