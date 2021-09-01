Huxley’s Brave New World had Soma. What’s Canada’s?

by Joseph Roberts, Common Ground



Pfizer-Moderna has their obsequious, obedient, acting Prime Minister, Premiers, and Mayors. Think of them as political pimps for global drug dealers who are very generous with the self-serving tax-deductible philanthropy and arm-twisting patronage.

That give us de facto Medical Colonization by the Multinational Pharmaceutical Corporations. They have captured our drug regulatory agencies, health ministries, and governments. Thus we drift toward unparalleled catastrophe… unless we become informed, associate among our peers, communicate our concerns, organize and act to protect our rights. Consider the following, see if it feels eerily familiar to what has happened over the last 500 days:

Institutional Fascism (also known as systemic fascism) is a form of fascism that is embedded as normal practice within society or an organization. It can lead to such issues as discrimination in criminal justice, employment, housing, health care, political power, and education, etc.

This could also be called Normalized Fascism or Unconscious Fascism, Habitual Fascism, Socially Acceptable Fascism, Colonial Fascism, Political Fascism, Medical Fascism, or Empire / Empirical Fascism.

It embodies Entitlement of one group of people over another where they feel superior or claim a difference that Entitles them to better treatment, service, rights or privileges over those they deem to be inferior or different. Generally those who hold power over others can fall into this category due to advantages their position in society or wealth affords them, advantages not shared by the poor, powerless or groups that have chosen the non-majority position.

Institutional Racism (also known as systemic racism) is a form of racism embedded as normal practice within society . It can lead to systemic discrimination in criminal justice, employment, housing, health care, political power, and education.

The term “institutional racism” was first coined in 1967 by Stokely Carmichael and Charles V. Hamilton who wrote that while individual racism is often identifiable because of its overt nature, institutional racism is less perceptible because of its less overt, far more subtle nature. Institutional racism originates in the operation of established and respected forces in the society, and thus receives far less public condemnation than individual racism.

Substantive Equality is one counter-balance to racism or its cousin fascism. Substantive Equality is a fundamental aspect of human rights law concerned with equitable outcomes and equal opportunities for addressing and preventing systemic discrimination in all its myriad forms. This can include discrimination between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated whereby such discrimination has lead to refusal of services, forced solitary confinement, house arrest, and enforced lockdowns on an identifiable minority that made an informed decision not to take an experimental drug, vaccine, or medical procedure. This could also be considered institutional racism or fascism where by an identifiable group of people are denied Substantive Equality. Learn about your rights and freedoms, it will serve you well.