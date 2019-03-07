Hawaiian wisdom

Kahuna is a Hawaiian word meaning “a transmitter of the secret.” It originally referred to members of an order that practiced and taught the many different aspects of ancient inner knowledge pertinent to Hawaiian culture. There are four statements that, today, sum up the Kahuna philosophy. I share them here because they are as timeless and true now as they were when the wisdom was first expressed so long ago.

You create your own reality. You create this reality through your beliefs, attitudes, desires, expectations, interpretations, judgments, feelings, intentions and persistent thoughts. You get what you concentrate on. The thoughts and feelings you dwell on form a blueprint for bringing experiences into your life that are similar to those thoughts and feelings. You are unlimited. There are no boundaries to your selfhood. Your moment of power is now. The past is only a memory and the future only a possibility. You are not bound by past experiences or perceptions of the future. In this moment, you can change limiting beliefs and begin creating a future of your choosing. Changing your mind will change your experience.

Imagine for a moment a technology that could immediately show what you were thinking or imagining in your mind on a screen. Now what if what we think or imagine becomes what we see in our life. This is what is meant when it is said that you create your own reality.

If you think you have been a victim in your life, you will continue to see situations in which you feel victimized. If you expect to fail, you will manifest that. If you believe you will never achieve what you want, that is what you will create for yourself. If you believe a person will never change, you may not see subtle changes that are indeed occurring.

On the other hand, if you tell yourself that you are strong and can handle whatever comes your way, then you will. If you see people as basically good, you will have a positive and accepting attitude which will bring out the best in those you encounter. If you see experiences, good or bad, as opportunities for learning, you will gain wisdom.

There are no limits to our ability to grow other than those we put on ourselves. With the internet, unlimited resources are at our fingertips. People who know that some of their behaviors are dysfunctional or even harmful to themselves or others, and who say, “that’s just the way I am,” or “I have always been that way,” are sabotaging their ability to change.

Your moment of power is now. We cannot change the past or control the future. If there is something in your life or yourself that you do not like, know that you do have the power to change it. If your limiting beliefs just won’t budge, then get someone to help you see past the blocks you are putting in your way.

Understand these things: The world is what you think it is, but you have the power to change your perceptions. Energy flows where we are focusing our attention. Focus on the positive. And remember, the power you need is within you. Now.

