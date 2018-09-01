Global climate action September 8

Local action is leading the way. Be part of the movement that’s ending the era of fossil fuels and building 100% renewable energy for all.

Our lead image presents samples of Rise for Climate graphics by artists worldwide. Clockwise from top left: Mundano, a Brazilian graffiti and street artist from São Paulo. Chela, a Nairobi-based artist specializing in graffiti and fine art. John Hillary Balyejusa a Ugandan poet and cinematographer. Christi Belcourt, a Michif visual artist of Mânitow Sâkahikan ancestry, living in Anishinaabeg territory on Lake Huron.

Join a global day of action on September 8

On September 8, riseforclimate.org is planning thousands of rallies in cities and towns around the world to demand our local leaders commit to building a fossil free world that puts people and justice before profits. In city streets, town squares and capital buildings across the world, people will rise up to demand politicians stand with their communities and deliver more than just words.

No more stalling, no more delays: it’s time for a fast and fair transition to 100% renewable energy for all. Real climate leadership rises from below. It means power in the hands of people, not corporations. It means economic opportunity for workers and justice and dignity for frontline communities that are the hardest hit by the impacts of the fossil fuel industry and a warming world.

This September, cities, states, businesses and civil society from around the world are gathering in California for the Global Climate Action Summit. The Summit has invited every mayor, governor and local leader in the world to make a bold climate commitment to help the world reach the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

We know what those commitments need to achieve: a fast, fair and just transition to 100% renewable energy and an immediate end to new fossil fuel projects. Plan or join an event in your community. If your elected officials commit, your rally can be a celebration. If they fail to act, it’s a chance to hold them accountable.

We are at a crossroads. By acting together, we can end the era of fossil fuels and save the climate we all depend on.

Why are people mobilizing on September 8?

We are at a tipping point; 2020 is a threshold for meeting global targets to tackle the climate crisis. We are fast running out of time to act, but meaningful action from national governments has been slow at best.

With climate impacts escalating, we don’t have the luxury to wait to see what bureaucratic negotiations have to offer. We need our local leaders to step up and do everything they can right now to stop the fossil fuel industry and build 100% renewable energy for all.

We believe that the Global Climate Action Summit, being held in California September 12-14, 2018 presents a unique opportunity to pressure local governments and institutions to raise their ambition and do more for climate action. Every city and local leader has been invited to make a commitment around the summit.

We think this is an opportunity to set a new bar for climate leadership, drive ambition and close the gap between what justice and science clearly tells us and the achingly slow action by our national governments.

Our actions won’t stop with this mobilization; we will keep the pressure on our local, state and national leaders to turn words into deeds for a fossil free world. Every local leader has the power, and a moral obligation to do everything they can to stop the fossil fuel industry.

What are we asking for?

The bar for real climate leadership is simple: public, actionable commitments to a fast and fair transition to a fossil free world, powered by 100% renewable energy for all. We can’t keep powering our lives with dirty fuels from the last century. It’s time to repower our communities with clean, renewable energy from the sun, earth, wind and water.

We need every local government and institution to commit to building 100% renewable energy and stopping new dirty energy projects in their community. Anything less than that is out of line with what science and justice demand.

Global Climate Action Summit September 12-14

The Global Climate Action Summit is a gathering of mayors and local governments, business and civil society in San Francisco September 12-14, 2018. Its stated goal is to showcase climate action taking place around the world and inspire deeper commitments from each other and from national governments. It will be the largest gathering of its kind and we believe it’s an opportunity to pressure local leaders to step up and do much more to stop the fossil fuel industry and build 100% renewable energy for all.

But this summit needs to be about more than just words. We need communities, cities, regions, governments, businesses, institutions and places of worship to significantly increase their ambitions and go beyond the Paris agreement to close the gap left by slow national action. But time is running out; the time for false solutions is over. We need a global, just transition away from fossil fuels.

Who is organizing Rise for Climate Action?

Rise for Climate Action is a global moment organized by hundreds of local leaders and dozens of partners. It’s coordinated by a global steering group in conjunction with our global and national partners. See the full list of groups involved at riseforclimate.org/#partners

Every individual action is different, but most are organized by local groups who are leading the way for climate action in their communities. You can host an action in your community; register it at riseforclimate.org

If your organization would like to support Rise For Climate Action, contact the steering group via airtable.com

What about climate justice?

Climate change is both a result of and a cause of injustice. We simply cannot solve the climate crisis without building a new economy that is fair, equal and works for all of us. The weight of the climate crisis falls on those who have the least to do with perpetuating it, including indigenous communities, frontline communities in vulnerable countries, low income communities of colour and poor communities who are bearing the brunt of fossil fuel extraction, overburdened with unsafe and unfair levels of exposure to pollution and on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

A fast and fair transition away from fossil fuels to a renewable energy economy must protect the most vulnerable communities, including where that shift immediately impacts people and their city or state. Workers must be truly heard by companies and governments working together to develop employment plans that include training, support and, if appropriate, re-skilling of workers. The shift away from fossil fuels is urgent and it must happen without harming some of the most vulnerable people.

Add your organization at:

airtable.com

To see all global actions happening on September 8:

Check out the action map at riseforclimate.org/#map

Get text updates and event logistics:

Text RiseCA to 83224