Explosives used on 9/11 say commissioners

For the first time ever, an elected body in the United States is stating that it is “beyond any doubt” that explosives – not plane impacts and fires alone – destroyed the three World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Commissioners from the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District, located near Queens, New York, unanimously passed a historic resolution on July 24 that calls for a new investigation into all aspects of 9/11 and which cites “overwhelming evidence” that explosives were planted in all three towers prior to 9/11. The resolution states that the district’s Board of Fire Commissioners “fully supports a comprehensive federal grand jury investigation and prosecution of every crime related to the attacks of September 11…”

“It was a mass murder,” Commissioner Christopher Gioia said in an interview. “Three thousand people were murdered in cold blood.” Gioia, who wrote and introduced the resolution, says the toll on his department from the events of that day has been devastating. Members Thomas J. Hetzel and Robert Evans died at Ground Zero on 9/11. Others, including commissioners Philip Malloy and Joseph Torregrossa, have become ill from exposure to the toxic air during rescue and recovery operations.

“We’re not leaving our brothers behind,” Gioia said. “We’re not forgetting about them. They deserve justice, and we’re going to see that justice is done.”

Ever since a friend alerted him several years ago to the seemingly inexplicable collapse of Building 7, Gioia has poured his passion and time into researching the subject. He found that despite there being only small and isolated fires on just a few floors, the 47-storey building came down symmetrically, into its own footprint, in just under seven seconds on 9/11.

The official investigation into the collapse was conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) — an agency under the U.S. Department of Commerce — which somehow concluded that normal office fires were responsible for the failure of the structure. But the findings of independent 9/11 researchers working with Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth) later forced NIST to admit that the building came down at free-fall for at least one-third of its seven-second fall. This is something that could only happen if all the supporting columns failed virtually simultaneously. Despite this admission, NIST sticks to its original conclusion.

Gioia decided to take action when he learned that the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry had submitted to Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, a petition containing powerful evidence that contradicts the official 9/11 story. Berman agreed to comply with the law requiring him to impanel a special grand jury to examine this evidence. Although he may not yet have followed through, the Lawyers’ Committee continues to apply pressure.

University study confirms fires not the cause

The fire district resolution is not the only dramatic development on the 9/11 front in recent days and weeks. In March, a joint federal lawsuit was launched against the FBI by AE911Truth, the Lawyers’ Committee, and family members of 9/11 victims. It contends that the agency has failed to perform a congressionally mandated assessment of 9/11 evidence known to it that was not considered by the 9/11 Commission.

And perhaps the most powerful step forward came on Sept. 3 with the long-awaited release of the ground-breaking Building 7 Study (A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7) by the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF). The four-year study, conducted by Dr. Leroy Hulsey, Ph.D., and two other researchers, is a “finite element analysis” that uses computer modelling based on the original blueprints for the building. Its purpose is to determine whether the official explanation for Building 7’s destruction stands up. It doesn’t.

The executive summary of the study states: “… fires could not have caused weakening or displacement of structural members capable of initiating any of the hypothetical local failures alleged to have triggered the total collapse of the building, nor could any local failures, even if they had occurred, have triggered a sequence of failures that would have resulted in the observed total collapse.”

This leads Hulsey and his colleagues to this: “It is our conclusion based upon these findings that the collapse of WTC 7 was a global failure involving the near-simultaneous failure of all columns in the building and not a progressive collapse involving the sequential failure of columns throughout the building.”

The Hulsey study will be unveiled at events in Fairbanks, Alaska, and Berkeley, California, over the next few days. Comments on the draft study will be welcomed until the end of October, after which a final version will be released.

This is just the latest major move to spread the truth about 9/11 to a much wider public and to get justice for those who died both that day and in the subsequent wars that were launched using 9/11 as justification.

“I would say to anybody who believes in this country that it’s time to make a stand; you can’t let this go,” Gioia says. “Because if they’re going to murder 3,000 people, what are they going to do next?”

==

For more information on the evidence, see websites of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth and the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. Also, see text of the fire district resolution and the Building 7 Study. Craig McKee is an award-winning Montreal journalist who has contributed to numerous publications over the past 30 years. He is a writer for AE911Truth as well as creator of the website Truth and Shadows (truthandshadows.com).