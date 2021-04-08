Covid-19 vaccine concerns

– by Ted Kuntz –

We are not being told the truth

Canadians are not being told the truth about the COVID vaccine products which have only been given emergency use authorization. Those lining up to participate in this human experiment are not given sufficient information to make an informed decision.

Here are the facts

On November 20, 2020, Pfizer submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an investigational product intended to prevent COVID-19. This information was the basis upon which the FDA permited emergency use authorization of their product in the general population.

The Pfizer vaccine includes ingredients never before used in licenced vaccines, and functions unlike any previous vaccine to date. This treatment is more accurately a medical device and includes synthetic genetic technology based on a computer generated “spike glycoprotein antigen encoded by RNA and formulated in lipid nanoparticles”.

The information below is taken directly from the Pfizer Emergency Use Authority request and a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

Under Section 6.2: Unknown Benefits/Data Gaps

Duration of protection

It is not possible to assess sustained efficacy over a period longer than 2 months.

Effectiveness in certain populations at high-risk of severe COVID-19

The subset of certain groups such as immunocompromised individuals is too small to evaluate efficacy outcomes.

Effectiveness in individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2

Available data are insufficient to make conclusions about benefit in individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Effectiveness in pediatric populations

The representation of pediatric participants in the study population is too limited to adequately evaluate efficacy in pediatric age groups younger than 16 years.

Future vaccine effectiveness as influenced by characteristics of the pandemic, changes in the virus, and/or potential effects of co-infections

The evolution of the pandemic characteristics…as well as potential changes in the virus infectivity, antigenically significant mutations to the S protein, and/or the effect of co-infections may potentially limit the generalizability of the efficacy conclusions over time.

Vaccine effectiveness against asymptomatic infection

Data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against asymptomatic infection.

Vaccine effectiveness against long-term effects of COVID-19 disease

At present it is not possible to assess whether the vaccine will have an impact on specific long-term sequelae of COVID-19 disease in individuals who are infected despite vaccination.

Vaccine effectiveness against mortality

A larger number of individuals at high risk of COVID-19 and higher attack rates would be needed to confirm efficacy of the vaccine against mortality.

Vaccine effectiveness against transmission of SARS-CoV-2

Data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from individuals who are infected despite vaccination.

Under Section 6. 3: Known Risks

The vaccine has been shown to elicit increased local and systemic adverse reactions as compared to those in the placebo arm.

Severe adverse reactions occurred in 0.0 – 4.6% of participants.

Under Section 6.4: Unknown Risks/Data Gaps

Safety in certain subpopulations

There are currently insufficient data to make conclusions about the safety of the vaccine in subpopulations such as children less than 16 years of age, pregnant and lactating individuals, and immunocompromised individuals.

Adverse reactions that are very uncommon or that require longer follow-up to be detected

Use in large numbers of individuals may reveal additional, potentially less frequent and/or more serious adverse events not detected in the trial safety population.

Vaccine-enhanced disease

Risk of vaccine-enhanced disease…remains unknown and needs to be evaluated further.

Under Section 7.0: VRBPAC Meeting Summary

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened on December 10, 2020 to discuss potential implications of authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. The committee members acknowledged the following:

The importance of long-term safety data for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as it is made using a technology not used in previously licensed vaccines.

The lack of data on how the vaccine impacts asymptomatic infection and viral shedding.

FDA noted that the vaccine should not be administered to individuals with known history of a severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine. (See ingredients list).

Appropriate medical treatment used to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction (an extreme, often life-threatening allergic reaction)

FDA explained that there are insufficient data to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.

Committee members raised concerns about the limited conclusions about the prevention of severe disease based on the study endpoints.

Potential benefits that could be further evaluated but are not necessary to support an EUA include: prevention of COVID-19 in individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, prevention of mortality and long-term complications of COVID-19, reduction in asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduction of SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

Known risks include: common local and systemic adverse reactions, (notably injection site reactions, headache, fever, chills, myalgia, and fatigue, all of which are usually mild to moderate and lasting a few days, with higher frequency in younger vaccine recipients.

Potential risks that should be further evaluated include: uncommon to rare clinically significant adverse reactions that may become apparent with more widespread use of the vaccine.

Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the Advisory Committee concluded that it is reasonable to believe that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be effective in preventing such serious or life-threatening disease or condition that can be caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Limited, Inadequate, Insufficient

Notice how often the following terms were used: limited, inadequate, too small, insufficient, lack of data, insufficient data, limited conclusions, may reveal, remains unknown, and other disclaimers and qualifiers. Also notice the use of vague terms such as “reasonable to believe” and “may be effective” to describe vaccine safety and efficacy.

Now compare this information with that available on the Health BC website; information that reads more like marketing propaganda than science: “Vaccines are very safe. It is much safer to get the vaccine than to get COVID-19. Serious side effects due to the vaccines were not seen in the clinical trials.”

The BC Center for Disease Control website similarly reads like a paid PR announcement: “The vaccine will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in B.C. Vaccines save lives by preventing disease, especially for people most likely to have severe illness or die. If enough people get vaccinated, it makes it difficult for the disease to spread.”

These statements are not supported by the data, nor the information provided by Pfizer and the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. This distortion of the facts raises concerns that our regulatory agencies are acting dishonestly.

Fully Informed Consent

Every health professional administering a vaccine has a legal and ethical responsibility to ensure fully informed consent prior to treatment. The consent must be voluntary and free of any disadvantage or coercion. For consent to be informed, patients must be provided with the following: evidence of the benefits of the vaccine; the risks of the vaccine, both known and suspected; the benefits and risks of natural immunity; and alternative treatments to vaccination.

Specifically, with regards to the COVID vaccines currently available to Canadians, it is imperative that those considering taking these medical devices be made fully aware of:

the experimental status of these products

Phase III safety trials have not been completed

Interim approval was granted based upon only two months of safety data

The Pfizer and Moderna products are utilizing synthetic genetic technology never before approved for use as a vaccine

The Pfizer and Moderna products include ingredients never before used in a vaccine, making these products highly experimental

The risk of vaccine enhanced disease

Effective prophylactic and treatment options

COVID vaccine manufacturers have been granted legal immunity for any injury or death caused by their products

Rather than a health care system based on honesty and transparency, we have a system that has devolved into selling pharmaceutical products through marketing propaganda and coercion. It is imperative that health professionals take their code of ethics seriously. It is also paramount that Canadians take responsibility to educate themselves fully. The decision of whether or not to vaccinate is too important to rely on blind faith.

Our freedom depends on us

I freed a thousand slaves.

I could have freed a thousand more

if only they knew they were slaves.

– Harriet Tubman, American Abolitionist (1822-1913)

As I witness the growing tyranny sweeping the planet, I am struck by the inability of the masses to recognize the real threat facing humanity today. It is not a viral infection that threatens our future. Rather, the greatest threat we face is the loss of the rights and freedoms that form the very foundation of our society.

A Prison That Has No Walls

Our challenge in waking up to this growing enslavement is that it is being marketed under the guise of “the greater good.” The pharmaceutical industry through patronage to government and the mainstream media has convinced an unsuspecting public that giving up our rights, freedoms and bodily autonomy, and, participating in an uncontrolled genetic experiment, are in the best interests of humanity.

The idea being relentlessly promoted is that we should accept face coverings, physical distancing, lockdowns, and “stay at home” orders without question or scientific evidence. Further, that the only possible solution to end these severe and unprecedented measures is an experimental ‘vaccine’; a medical device that has not been scientifically proven to prevent infection or transmission, nor has its safety been confirmed.

This enslavement is difficult to discern because the prison has no walls. The method of capture uses no visible chains. The mandates, coercion and fear-mongering are flogged by politicians, public health officials and the mainstream media, as if we have no other option but to obey. The impact of the loss of our fundamental rights and freedoms is never acknowledged or discussed.

Enslavement has always been the manipulation and domination of human beings for profit. This current situation is no different. Imagine the profits if every human being on the planet is required to be injected with this experimental vaccine.

Forced COVID measures and medical experimentation is spreading in hospitals, schools, daycares, workplaces, and airports. Soon there will be fewer and fewer places where those who do not comply can go freely. Those in support of personal choice are being pushed to the margins. Soon there will be nowhere left to go.

Make no mistake about COVID mandates. We are not talking about quarantining individuals infected by a disease. We are talking about the segregation of healthy children and adults from participating in society. Our transgression is that we do not consent to handing over our bodies and our lives to the tyrannical will of a technocracy and pharmaceutical cartel which is accountable to no one.

When governments, corporations, and the media treat people like chattel and punish those who do not submit, we have slavery. If an institution is given the authority to do whatever it wants against our will, then we live in a slave system.

We live in very challenging times. The forces against us are well-organized, well-financed, and the control they exercise over our politicians, regulatory agencies, and mainstream media is significant. The capture and enslavement of humanity is almost complete. And yet, we can’t allow ourselves to entertain resignation or despair. We have to persist in our efforts to remain free. Our future and freedom depend on us.

First they came for the socializers and I did not speak out – because I was not social.

Then they came for those not wearing masks, and I did not speak out – because I was not concerned about masks.

Then they came for the people going outdoors, and I did not speak out – because I was not out-going.

Then they came for me demanding I take their vaccine – and there was no one left to speak for me.

– Inspired by Pastor Martin Niemoller



Vaccine immunity passports

Any requirement that Canadians produce a ‘Vaccine Immunity Passport’ or similar documentation to pursue life, liberty and happiness is unconstitutional and deeply disturbing.

Just as the various governments in Canada have failed to provide verifiable medical and scientific evidence to warrant the unprecedented lockdowns and other measures instated in response to COVID-19, any requirement to produce documentation of COVID vaccine compliance is unjustified and without medical or scientific merit.

The justification to impose a system of control is that those who have received the product are assumed to be rendered immune from infection and therefore will not contribute to the spread of disease. The scientific evidence does not support such belief. COVID shot manufacturers openly acknowledge their products are not designed to prevent COVID infection, nor have they been scientifically proven to prevent transmission of a SARS-CoV-2 virus.

These shots cannot and do not contribute to the protection of the community. This failure to contribute to community benefit renders invalid any argument that the COVID shot ought to be mandated for ‘the greater good’.

The intention of such a passport is to restrict access to travel and services of those individuals not partaking in this human experiment. Such arbitrary restrictions have no place in a free and democratic society. Vaccine passports clearly function as a mechanism of coercion rather than as a measure of health.

Vaccine Choice Canada will leverage all of its resources to prevent this violation of individual rights, medical choice and bodily sovereignty. We will not allow the creation of a medical apartheid.

For more information, visit vaccinecoicecanada.com.

—

Ted Kuntz, M.Ed. is a parent, grandparent, medical choice activist, educator, author, retired psychotherapist and president of Vaccine Choice Canada.

www.vaccinechoicecanada.com