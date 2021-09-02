Are vaccinations causing high excess mortality in British Columbia

by Alex Posoukh



Worldwide lockdowns came into effect in March 2020. Immediately, various public health measures triggered substantial collateral effects, which included increasing all-cause mortality. Such phenomena were caused by panic, despair, government driven medical rationing, fear, utilization of improper medications, faulty medical procedures, overuse of DNRs and end-of-life therapies in the long-term care facilities, and hunger in the developing nations.

A rapid vaccination clinic in Prince Rupert associated with a 150% mortality spike was most notable

My analysis of all-cause mortality in British Columbia has concluded that in 2020, lockdowns caused at least 4 times as many deaths as Covid-19. In addition, the recent Statcan report1 covering the period up to May 2021 stated “Based on the provisional data, from the end of March 2020 to the end of April 2021, there were 7,150 more deaths than expected among those aged 0 to 64 years. Over the same period, 1,600 COVID-19 deaths have been attributed to those younger than 65, suggesting that, in addition to COVID-19 excess mortality may be related to the indirect consequences of the pandemic”. This report seems to indicate that just in the first five months of 2021, excess mortality in this age category became even more lopsided in favour of “other than Covid-19” causes as compared the 2020 data2.

After the rollout of the second dose May 2021 the following three months saw record breaking unexplained excess deaths. In July 2021 at least 400 more BC residents died with no explanation provided by the government

This increasing trend has somewhat contradicted the public health restrictions on the ground, which tended to be less severe in 2021 as compared to 2020. Notably, 2021 was the year of the Covid-19 vaccines rollout. The timing of these rollouts coincide with growing excess mortality. The first uptick in mortality was observed in February 2021 as the province of BC rolled out the vaccines in long-term care facilities. Another uptick was registered in March 2021 when the province began vaccinating the general population. A rapid vaccination clinic in the town of Prince Rupert associated with a 150% mortality spike was most notable4. Much of the excess mortality associated with the first dose rollout was explainable by the official Covid-19 statistics. Previously reported susceptibility to Covid-19 following the first injection was predictably missed from the official narrative5.

One month of such elevated mortality is concerning enough, but three months in a row is truly unprecedented. The government has an obligation to disclose causes of such mortality trends as these are closely correlated with the mass vaccination program that has seen more than eight million doses distributed so far. Such disclosure should be classified by vaccination status, date of vaccination, age, cause of death, pre-existing condition and any other pertinent factors. Without such disclosure and relevant analysis, the case for more vaccinations, particularly under the coercive methods as vaccination passports, threatens to become immoral if not outright criminal.

At least, 80% of all BC Covid-19 fatalities have taken place in the long-term care facilities, where average life expectancy of residents is less than two years. Assuming that all Covid-19 deaths contributed to excess deaths is an overestimate. For conservative purposes, this bias has not been removed from the numbers below.

The rollout of the second dose at the end of May 2021 announced a veritable tsunami of excess mortality. The following three months saw record breaking unexplained excess deaths. In the month of July 2021 alone, at least 400 more BC residents died with no explanation provided by the government.

About the Author: Alex Posoukh received MBA Finance from UBC. He has held a CPA designation. His training and career primarily focused on corporate finance management, financial modelling, statistics and regulatory reporting. For any inquiries, please email posoukh@yahoo.com or call 604-307-3733.

Notes

1) https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210809/dq210809a-eng.htm

2) https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210607/dq210607a-eng.htm

3) https://alexposoukh.blogspot.com/2021/08/province-of-bc-excess-mortality.html?fbclid=IwAR2SR4t67rbIX6S1rcsLxpGB5XrJfRFPzrTMhelw8txKIfnsOrDFw3dU9oA

4) https://alexposoukh.blogspot.com/2021/05/vaccination-campaign-in-prince-rupert.html?m=1

5) https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.08.21252200v1.full.pdf