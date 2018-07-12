Explore the extraordinary

People who’ve had an extraordinary experience in their lives often change their perspective on human relationships and may develop special abilities to help others. The aftereffects of a Near-Death Experience (NDE), or Spiritually Transformative Experience (STE), often prove to initiate profound changes in a person’s life.

The conference, Aftereffects of Near Death Experiences, will explore these aftereffects and provide a deeper understanding of the gifts. Presenters will discuss living life with greater love, hope, joy, compassion, awareness and connection to others. The conference includes the following speakers:

PMH Atwater: In 1977, she had three near-death experiences. In her third near-death experience, PMH Atwater was told by “The Voice Like None Other” to become a researcher and write three specific books. The result: she became one of the original researchers in the field of near-death studies, wrote 15 books on the subject and toured the world. On PMH’s website, readers will find an article about her three NDEs which included many of the common characteristics, such as having an out-of-body experience (OBE), and what she learned from 4,000 interviews with people who had died and came back to life.

Dr. Eben Alexander III had a full time job as a neurosurgeon when a deadly virus changed his life forever. His bestselling book, Proof of Heaven, chronicles an amazing story of being a renowned neurosurgeon who almost lost his life to a mystifying brain infection and how he experienced the hyper-reality of a spiritual realm while in coma. He now asserts the brain does not create consciousness and that consciousness survives bodily death.

Dr. Pim van Lommel, a cardiologist from the Netherlands, will review his research in which patients who had cardiac arrests report the occurrence of enhanced consciousness experienced in a dimension without our conventional concept of time and space. The complete study is in his book Consciousness Beyond Life.

Dr. Mary Neal is a spinal surgeon and has shared her story of dying during a kayaking outing on many occasions. She will expand that account to include the later transformational changes which she learned not only that changed her own life, but how these lessons have the ability to change the daily life of others in with joy-filled moments. Dr. Neal has two New York Times best-selling books.

Jeffery Olsen and Dr. Jeff O’Driscoll: A doctor and his patient will share the extraordinary experiences they shared in an emergency room. The patient, Jeffery Olsen, had a horrific automobile accident in 1997, which claimed the lives of half of his family. Jeffery passed the threshold himself yet was blessed to return and share the profound aspects of his near-death experience. Jeff is now a best-selling author and gives details of the accident and his experience in his books, Beyond Mile Marker 80 and Knowing. Jeff’s presentation includes Dr. Jeff O’Driscoll, MD, who was Jeffery’s emergency trauma physician. Dr. O’Driscoll also had an amazing Shared-Death Experience while overseeing Olsen’s care.

