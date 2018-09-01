9/11 unmasked

The purpose & goal of the recent 9/11 Consensus Panel

by David Ray Griffin and Elizabeth Woodworth

The panel members have approved the following statement of purpose and goal. The purpose of the 9/11 Consensus Panel is to provide the world with a clear statement, based on expert independent opinion, of some of the best evidence opposing the official narrative about 9/11. The goal of the Consensus Panel is to provide a ready source of evidence-based research to any investigation that may be undertaken by the public, the media, academia, or any other investigative body or institution. Their work began in 2011 and took seven years of research to compile this most extensive independent evidence on 9/11 to date.

The Procedure Used by the 9/11 Consensus Panel

Applying a standard best-evidence consensus model used in science and medicine, the 9/11 Consensus Panel examined a growing number of claims made in the official account of the 9/11 attacks. Each chapter examines an official claim. The chapter is divided into “The Official Account” and “The Best Evidence” about some aspect of the 9/11 attacks. The Official Account especially includes statements by (a) the White House, the FBI, and the Pentagon, usually as conveyed in the mainstream media; (b) statements in reports by U.S. agencies, especially The 9/11 Commission Report and reports by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) about the Twin Towers and WTC 7, and reports by other U.S. agencies, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), unless contradicted by a higher government authority; and (c) reports by the mainstream media, unless corrected by the government.

Claim that No Steel Recovered from Building WTC 7, Ch. 15

More than ample evidence shows that NIST’s claim – that no steel from WTC 7 was found – is false. This includes a photo of NIST’s Dr. John Gross examining Swiss cheese-appearing steel from WTC 7 in a scrapyard. By denying this evidence (which was even cited in one of NIST’s own reports), it could claim that there was no evidence that the building had been brought down by explosives.

Claim that the Four 9/11 Flights Were Hijacked, Ch. 22

Pilots are trained to “squawk” the universal hijack code (7500) on a transponder if they receive evidence of an attempted hijacking, thereby notifying FAA controllers on the ground. But leading newspapers and the 9/11 Commission pointed out that FAA controllers were not notified.

A CNN story said that pilots are trained to send the hijack code “if possible.” But entering the code takes only two or three seconds, whereas it took hijackers, according to the official story, more than 30 seconds to break into the pilots’ cabin of Flight 93. The fact that not one of the eight pilots performed this required action casts serious doubt on the hijacker story.

The Claim That No Information Could be Obtained from the Black Boxes of any of the Four 9/11 Planes, Ch. 25:

Given the strong official evidence contradicting the extraordinary claims that:

the two sets of black boxes from the World Trade Center were never found and that the Cockpit Voice Recorder from the Pentagon Flight American Airlines 77 was too damaged to be readable;

that the flight data file for AA 77 was made before the flight data recorder (FDR) itself was reportedly found;

that the official report contradicted the public stories about where the black boxes were found (by 300 feet);

and given the failure to provide the required serial numbers for any of the allegedly retrieved black boxes;

therefore, the official account’s claims about black boxes from the 9/11 planes cannot be trusted.

David Ray Griffin is professor emeritus at Claremont Graduate University and School of Theology, director of the Center for Process Studies, and authour of 40-some books, including Unprecedented: *Can Civilization Survive the CO2 Crisis? And, most recently, Bush and Cheney: How They Ruined America and the World, and The American Trajectory: Divine or Demonic? Elizabeth Woodworth is a professional sciences librarian and has written books and articles in the fields of nuclear disarmament, climate change, and 9/11. Her “What Can I Do?” Citizen Strategies for Nuclear Disarmament was carried by UN bookstores and discussed in Canadian Parliament.

The 9/11 Consensus Panel began work in 2011 and produced 51 points of “best evidence” refuting the official claims. The Panel includes people from the fields of physics, chemistry, structural engineering, aeronautical engineering, piloting, airplane crash investigation, medicine, religion, psychology, and journalism. Every piece of evidence by the 9/11 Consensus Panel is documented, and there are 875 references and a very detailed index. consensus911@gmail.com

