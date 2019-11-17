5G mobile telephony: a primer

– by Carl Katz –

5G mobile telephony is without a doubt the most hyped mobile phone technology since its inception in the 1980s. As a result, public awareness of 5G is rife with misconceptions. The wireless industry is touting 5G mobile technology as “the best thing since sliced bread”. 5G will allow the deployment of driverless cars and the Internet of Things. This involves embedding wireless transmitters and computer systems in fridges, appliances and light bulbs (just to name a few) in order to control and monitor the devices.

The Confusion over 5G mobile telephony vs. 5G Wi-Fi

Important fact: 5G mobile telephony is a completely different thing than the 5G Wi-Fi in your home’s internet router. The “5G” in 5G Wi-Fi refers to wireless frequencies which are in the 5 gigahertz range. The “5G” in 5G mobile telephony refers to the 5th generation of what we called “cell phone” technology when it was introduced in the 1980s. Note that the current mobile telephony standards are 3G and 4G/LTE (Long Term Evolution). Confusion about the two 5G specifications has caused anxiety and even hysteria in many people who don’t understand the difference.

5G mobile telephony (which I will abbreviate as 5GMT for the purposes of this article) uses millimeter waves – 4 to 14 mm compared to the current 3G and 4G/LTE mobile telephony standard wavelengths which average around 15 centimeters depending on the frequency. 5GMT millimetre waveforms are by nature, highly unstable and will require much higher power levels to make 5GMT work, resulting in an exponential increase in the number of transmitters – as many as one transmitter every three to five houses in residential neighbourhoods.

It’s important to mention at this point that all generations of mobile telephony – starting in the 1980s and every subsequent generation – were never pre-tested for safety, and had no monitoring for health effects after they were put on the market (commonly referred to as “post market surveillance”). This applies to 5G mobile telephony as well, and includes both the mobile telephony infrastructure we see on our streets (transmitters and towers) and mobile phones. It also applies to Wi-Fi, baby monitors and cordless home phones. If all these were tested with the same rigor applied to pre-market testing of pharmaceuticals, they would have never made it to market.

Health effects

Here is an abbreviated list of some of the symptoms of exposure to wireless radiation: heart arrhythmias, insomnia and sleep disturbances, tinnitus, fatigue, mood swings, unexplained rashes, unexplained anxiety and depression, nausea and dizziness.

5G and the military

5GMT uses the same frequencies (albeit at lower power) that are used by military forces around the world for a different application called “active denial” technology. Active denial technology is used for military applications and crowd control by aiming a powerful transmitter at a person or group of people. The beam causes intense heating just below the skin.

5G from space

As previously mentioned, 5G millimetre wave forms are highly unstable compared to existing 3G and 4G mobile telephony where the wavelengths measure approximately 15 cm to 45 cm. As a result, the unstable 5G millimeter waves are very susceptible to atmospheric conditions such as clouds, rain and snow, as well as trees and building structures. It is therefore theoretically impossible to transmit these millimetre waves from space, let alone distances more than 500 meters (as tested in ideal conditions). The best guess at this point is that point-to-point laser technology will transmit signals from land to satellites and back.

The economics

Based on the cost of past wireless industry build-outs, there is solid evidence that the total cost of the equipment and sheer number of antennae will make it economically unfeasible to cover densely populated cities and areas, let alone rural and remote areas. The cost of the infrastructure build-out will far exceed any revenues generated by the sale of devices and phone/data plans.

—

Carl Katz is a former director of Citizens for Safe Technology, a technical advisor to Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST) and a senior IT consultant. Email: wirelesswatchbc@gmail.com

hazard graphic © Kaspri