WATCH: 13th – a documentary

13th is a 2016 Netflix documentary by director Ava DuVernay. The film explores the “intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States;” it is titled after the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, adopted in 1865, which abolished slavery throughout the United States and ended involuntary servitude except as a punishment for conviction of a crime.

Combining archival footage with testimony from activists and scholars, the documentary examines of the U.S. prison system and how the country’s history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration in America. Watch for free.

