The real paleo diet

NUTRISPEAK by Vesanto Melina MS, RD

• While paleolithic diets are the subject of many websites and books, I have yet to meet or hear of anyone who follows anything even close to a real paleo diet. The paleo wannabes who buy grass-fed beef actually buy a product with five times the fat content of the wild game of eons ago. Today’s pseudo paleos buy select cuts and avoid the offal (liver, kidney, brain, intestines, tongue, testicles), bone marrow and stomach contents our ancestors would have consumed. Further, the intake of insects by today’s imitators is nowhere near that of true paleo people and our ancestors ate a lot of plant food. In fact, they gathered far more than they hunted. They never used sugar or oil and salt was so scarce that sodium intake was one sixth of ours today. Honey was rare and there were no lattes.

The paleolithic period lasted for two million years, ending 10,000 years ago when the agricultural cultivation of grains, legumes and other plant foods began. Prior to that, domestic animals were not kept and meat was nothing like the flesh from today’s lean, grass-fed cows. After being weaned from the milk of their own species, paleo people did not touch a drop of cow or goat’s milk. Nonetheless, their calcium intake was double that of current levels, originating from bones and plant foods.

Paleo people evidently ate plenty, with an intake of about 3,000 calories per day. This was necessary for climbing hills, gathering massive amounts of plant foods, chasing potential prey (with occasional success) and eluding predatory, carnivorous animals. Two thirds of their calories – 2,000 per day – came from plants. The true paleo diet was very high in fruit, leafy greens, roots, other vegetables, nuts and legumes such as peanuts and seeds, all of which was generally consumed raw. Anthropologists consider that the plant foods consumed by paleos provided as many calories as vegans consumed in 2012 and exceeded today’s recommended intake for fibre, folate, potassium and many other protective nutrients.

When people switch to today’s pseudo paleo diet, their big advantage is that they eliminate refined carbohydrates (white flour and sugar) and in some cases they cut out oils, though most don’t because they fry meat, chicken and fish. But they do start to eat more whole plant foods, though not as much as their paleo ancestors.

U.S. News & World Report ranked today’s paleo diet as the least healthy of all 25 dietary patterns rated, based on high cholesterol and fat content and intakes of healthful plant foods that fall short in protective nutrients and phytochemicals. Among other criticisms levelled at the pseudo paleo diet is that it ignores the environmental crisis that should be leading us to eat lower on the food chain and it shows little concern for the plight of grass-fed beef or “free range” chickens when they reach the slaughterhouse.

Since few people have access to much wild game, from a health perspective it makes sense to replace game with cooked legumes (beans, peas and lentils), fresh green peas and sprouted lentils or mung beans. The legumes are high in protein, low in fat and cholesterol free.

