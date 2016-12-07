The US is in the double cycle of Rahu until 2018

December 2016 – January 2017

by Mac McLaughlin

Alexander the Great consulted his astrologers as to how long he would live. His chief astrologer told him that when the sky turns to gold and the Earth turns to iron is when he would die. Hearing that, Alexander was pleased and nearly thought himself immortal. He figured it would be a long time before the sky turned to gold and the Earth to iron. So the story goes… he was journeying across the desert and became very ill. One of his men took off his chainmail vest and laid it on the ground for Alexander to lie on. Another guard held up a golden umbrella to shield him from the burning sun. When Alexander realized that the Earth beneath him had turned to iron and the sky above had turned to gold, he lamented regarding his foolishness for believing in his astrologer’s prediction. In today’s world, astrology has many branches and many uses, but, in the end run, it really is about trying to get a handle on what’s coming up the road. The world seems to be spinning a bit faster and many people are in a spin regarding the consequences of President elect Donald Trump at the helm of the good ole U.S. of A. Well, I think we need some predictions so here we go:

In my mind, it is profound and astounding that, according to Vedic astrology, which has been around for at least several thousand years, the US is in the double cycle of Rahu until 2018. The US started off as a nation in the Rahu cycle. Rahu and Ketu are shadow planets, basically points on the ecliptic where eclipses take place. It is well known in astrological circles that eclipses are very associated with personal and collective karma. Interestingly and fatefully, the US manifests Trump born on a lunar eclipse, with Rahu in a most powerful position. If there is, or ever was, a figure to represent Rahu it would be Trump. Rahu is known to be insatiable, one who can never be satisfied, no matter what he has or what he attains. Now, as the fates would have it, a solar eclipse takes place on August 21, 2017, practically right on Trump’s ascendant, and very close to Mars in his chart. This configuration would get any self-respecting astrologer to sit up and take notice. But there’s more, much more.

Within the next several days following the eclipse, Mars transits over Trump’s Mars while retrograde Mercury practically stations right on the eclipse degree. This tells us that something big is in the wind and will manifest at this time. At the same time, Saturn comes along and is basically stopped right on Trump’s Moon opposite his Sun and opposite to Pence’s Mercury and the US’ Mars.

Well, that was a real mouthful, but what it means is that whatever is going to befall Trump and the fate of the US will happen in August-September of 2017. You name it and it could take place. Impeachment is highly likely with Saturn the lawgiver very much in the play. Outright violence is a high probability with assassination attempts certainly possible. Let us pray that peace prevails and people keep their wits about them. By the way, Mars in Trump’s chart is not only rising, which gives it great power and status, but it is considered to be Raja yoga-karaka. Raja means King, yoga means union and karaka means indicator – indicator of a King or one who wields great power. So, as you can see, the seas are churned up and destiny and fate are in motion. The American Indian word, hanta yo, comes to mind, which means “clear the way.” I know this column is dramatic, but whatever is destined to be will be. Our work is to be the best that we can be, and the best bet is to strive to love one another now. There are some long, very positive planetary cycles coming up in the future that will give mankind a big boost. The true Godman Param Sant Kirpal Singh Ji Maharaj has told us he has seen the golden rays of the coming Golden Age. Our hearts are hardened and we are in a time of great consternation and confusion. The time has come to love and only love.

— Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

Dare to dream; even better, make your dreams a reality. Jupiter in Libra opposes Uranus in Aries for the next three months. Jupiter rules good fortune and good timing. Uranus is the planet of revolutionary thinking. Think out of the box, think big, and then make some moves. Throw caution to the wind and damn the torpedoes.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Your solar tenth house of career objectives is lit up like a Christmas tree throughout December. It means that you’re hot and probably in good position for a move up the ladder. January is dynamic as well with strong indications of increased connectedness and expansion within your circle of friends and colleagues.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

There are two distinct planetary patterns unfolding in December and January. During December, you may feel held back as the Sun and Saturn cast their energies into your sign. Best advice? Go slow and see what comes in the New Year. January is a lot more positive, and there are indications of lucky breaks, especially career-wise.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

Organize, plan, and reorganize, and possibly regroup and re-plan. I know it sounds crazy and silly, but this is the type of energy on-board, especially in December. Lots of movement is indicated, with possible travel more likely in January. Take care of any health issues, and stay open and willing to make changes where necessary.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

The December skies are very much in your favour. January too. It doesn’t mean it’s all a cakewalk. The gist of the energy on-board is that you can work through practically anything that comes your way. Innovation and planning are key factors. Sort out any lagging concerns so you can move forward with ease.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

December appears to be a bit rocky. You may have to rewrite the plan as you near the end of the month. Blockages, stoppages and other types of concerns seem to get in the way. January is a totally different story. High energy, action and movement take place. It looks like that rewrite did the trick.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

A high energy time takes place over the next few months. Jupiter, the planet of good fortune and good timing, is moving through Libra. It means this is a significant time of changes for you. Make the best of this opportune time by reaching for what you truly want to do.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

Your mind might be on topics such as resources and real estate, especially in December. It’s probably not the best time to purchase, but you sure can make plans. A renovation or move is possibly in store. Come January, your attention may be focused on family. Children, entertainment and romance could be big features at this time.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

The Sun and Saturn meet up in Sagittarius on December 10 and your mood may be more on the solemn side. You may be in the midst of making important decisions regarding family, career and finances. Lord Jupiter throws in some very good energy brightening the days as you move through January.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

Throw it to your drummer. This little expression is something we hippy kids put together when we were troubled and had no answers. Your drummer is your subconscious. Mercury goes retrograde on December 19 and he’s conjunct Pluto. It’s time to go deep. The wisdom and answers you seek will probably show up at the time of the full Moon on January 12.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Venus and Mars travel through Aquarius in December bringing a highly creative and possibly romantic time your way. Jupiter, the great benefactor, also casts fine energy bringing opportunities for travel and spiritual upliftment. January also looks to be promising and exciting. You’re on the move.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

The Sun and Saturn move across the top of your solar chart in December indicating a time of acknowledgement and fulfillment, or a time when you might want to move on to greener pastures. January may prove to be highly positive as Mars and Venus visit Pisces bringing excitement, challenge and possible romantic attraction.