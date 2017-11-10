StarWise November 2017

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

The dominant planetary aspect in effect throughout November is Saturn Trine Uranus. Triangular configurations are very harmonious and just about the best we can expect from planetary behaviour. The triangle aspect gives a dovetailing effect in the sense of cooperative energies prevailing. Let’s break it down a bit. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Interestingly, Saturn represents all aspects of law and judgement. He’s a stern and somewhat dour taskmaster. Somewhat like castor oil, it doesn’t taste good, but it’s good for us. He brings hard and harsh lessons and, sure enough, once we pass through them, we garner great wisdom and are usually better off for the experience. Sobered and cleansed, we move forward. Sagittarius is the sign most related to the spirit of the law, along with societal, medical and educational philosophies. This combination of Saturn in Sagittarius will help us to bring our collective ship into its right headings. Along with this energy, we have Uranus moving through Aries, which is a powerful marker for all kinds of social unrest and volatility, along with revolutionary activity. I’m not going to stoop to harping, whining and preaching, but I think we know what time it is. We have to grow a backbone and bite the bullet; grievous as it is, we have to clean up the very serious problems that plague our world these days. As we move towards the end of the month, Mercury begins to slow down and go retrograde in early December. Generally, this may throw a stick into the spokes and present us with myriad concerns regarding communication and transportation, along with business negotiations. This is standard fare for Mercury retrograde, but this time around, Mercury is travelling alongside Saturn and it may bog things down considerably until mid-December. If you’re bogged down in serious traffic or sitting in an airport where the systems are down, know that Saturn and Mercury are up to their high jinks. The remedy is to have yourself together and allow plenty of time to get where you are going; even with that, you can expect a few snafus around dates, schedules and all other kinds of unexpected delays. Book early, don’t leave things to the last minute and get your snow tires now. Be kind and patient and, most of all, speak the truth, live honourably and help out where you can. Forewarned is forearmed and a stitch in time saves nine.

—

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

There’s bound to be some fireworks throughout the month as lord Mars moves through your opposite sign Libra. Contentious relationships, loose lips and any kind of inconsiderate behaviour will not pass unnoticed at this time. It might be time to have a good fess-up session, or a confession, and set the record straight. Love heals all.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Be kind to yourself and others, as November is generally not the best of times for Taurus. It is the right time to look in the mirror and truly see who is staring back at you. Deep reflection will do. Some interesting lucky breaks could come into play and love could grow very strong.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

When planets are in your opposite sign, they cast their light into your sign bringing illumination and clarification. That’s the story now as Mercury and Saturn move through your opposite sign Sagittarius. Read the intro for more details. Mainly, it’s a time to clear out and clean up tangled situations, however you can.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

Venus and Jupiter cast lovely energy your way all month. They are very beneficial planets. Make the best use of them by mending, healing, giving and loving. There are new mountains to climb starting in 2018 so it’s best to settle with the past now and prepare for some new challenges.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

Two sets of planetary energies are pulling you in opposite directions. Acquiring a bigger house or finer car won’t really cut it. These are merely trinkets and baubles and will not bring any lasting satisfaction. On the other hand, deep meditation, devotion and striving for the light and love will work wonders.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

The times are a bit tricky, especially towards the end of the month and heading into December. Expect delays and complications. When a silken scarf is caught in the rose vine, you remove it from the thorns carefully, otherwise you risk tearing it. That’s the answer now. Disentangle yourself from complicated knots and double knots.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

Fiery Mars is in the house and when the god of war is around, we can expect sparks to fly, right into early December. Things could get a bit sketchy and tense. Use it or be abused by it. Positive use is being bold, honourable and brave; negative use is frustration, inconsideration, impatience and anger.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

It’s your time to shine as the two beneficial planets, Venus and Jupiter, travel through your sign. Be pro-active and do your best to make things happen. Put lots of irons in the fire, and if one gets hot, you’re on your way. Lucky breaks and good timing figure in the play. Do something now.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

Go deep and go long in your search for freedom, peace and happiness. Shake off any form of fear and negativity. Undoubtedly, the hard knocks you have been receiving have had their effect. Brighter times are just up the road a bit. Hang in there and see what the universe provides. Study hard.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

Pay attention to the energies on board on November 7 and 8. Intrigue, mysteries, surprises and challenges may arise through to mid-month. Stay out of the darkness; stay in the light and mostly fight the good fight. Of course, the best fight is within ourselves in overcoming anger, ego, lust and greed.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Circle November 25 as a special day in which some interesting news may come your way. Pleasantries and good times with friends and family will do. November represents effort and challenges on the work front and changes may occur. It’s highly likely you will land on your feet and in very good circumstances.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

Magical and mystical Pisces types may enjoy the energies that unfold in November. Travel is highlighted, as is spiritual growth. Career-wise, you may be honoured for your achievements or you could be ushered out the door. Much depends on how you have conducted yourself over the last 15 years.