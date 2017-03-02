StarWise March 2017

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

Let’s fantasize for a few minutes and see where we get to. How about this? Three hundred thousand years have gone by and now we’re in the Golden Age. Everybody is getting along. There’s peace on Earth and love prevails throughout the land. There are no borders, no wars, no pollution, no violence, pestilence or disease. We are all one people on one planet in which race, creed and colour mean nothing. Men and women are equally respected and accepted. The children flourish and everyone lives in harmony. Utopia, ecstasy and freedom prevail and all is well on dear, old planet Earth. Can we find anything wrong with this picture? Is something not right? The true problem is that even with attaining every particular thing, we are still confined within the limitations of our physical bodies. We are still subject to birth and death and to the cycles of Awagawan, in which we journey throughout the ages, very much still stuck in the cycle of 84. Awagawan is a term indicating the soul’s journey through the cycle of 8,400,000 species of life forms, from mineral, to plant, to insect, reptile, bird, animal and human form, ad infinitum. In other words, if we had the whole thing together and had all we could possibly desire, we would still feel at a loss and discontented with our lot. The problem is that we’re not from the Earth; our true home lies far above the stars, in a land that has eternal life and eternal love and bliss and it is not subject to change. My beloved Guru, Param Sant Kirpal Singh ji Maharaj, gave the analogy of men being in prison. Upon seeing the condition of the prisoners, a benefactor made a donation so the men could have better food. Another benefactor decided to give better clothes. And a third benefactor set the men free. Which benefactor do you think the prisoners appreciated the most? Okay, let’s plummet back into 2017, smack in the middle of the Iron Age with all of its accoutrements of loneliness, despair, war, pain, disease, addiction, prejudices and hatreds. What to do? It seems like we’ve gone a bit mad and we’re certainly not treating each other very well. However, all is not lost and there is much to gain. The true Sant Gurus have stepped onto the Earth and are busy emancipating the souls and directing them homeward. Our daily work is to begin to create the Golden Age again, by truly striving to love one another, with no excuses or exclusions, only peace and love. See you on the high side.

—

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

The Sun enters Aries on March 20, placing you in your solar high of the year. Mercury, Venus and Uranus are visiting as well, while Jupiter and Saturn cast good energy your way. The indicators are good, very good. It’s up to you to either do something with it or just languish through the fine spring days.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Fiery Mars visits until April 23, bringing energy, strength and activity into your life. You’ll be busy, which you may not mind. Keep in mind that Mars also rules fires and accidents so go slow. Measure twice, cut once. It may be wise to measure your responses as a war of words could develop easily.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

Your solar career sector is a bit cloudy and a tad murky until mid-March. Then the clouds part and you can see your way through; you will know what to do. Stay above board and don’t stoop to any form of low activity. Speak the truth, as it will set you free.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

Travel and solar career sectors are hot and it is likely you will be on the move. You may be inclined to take a spiritual vacation or a time out, in which you consider your options. Work and feed the spirit first, pocketbook next. In this way, you have your priorities right with no confusion.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

Leo is one of the true metaphysical signs of the zodiac. You are on a quest for truth, light and love. Now, as the stars light up your solar eighth house, you may be inclined to dig in deep and leave no stone unturned. Life’s mysteries, death and the afterlife are topics that come up now.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

You work so hard and so diligently and generally you have all your ducks in a row. Bravo! But is it enough? I don’t think so, especially if you leave yourself vulnerable on the level of spirituality. Put up your treasures where rust cannot corrupt. In other words, feed your spirit first.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

You can play now and pay later or pay now and play later. Jupiter is on board bringing you all kinds of gracious gifts. Please do not squander them on trivial endeavours. Head for the high ground and strive with all of your heart and soul towards enlightenment. Ask and it shall be granted.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

Relationships seem to be the hot topic for Scorpio these days. You are not alone – you’re never alone – although you may feel that way. You are here to finish off your give-and-take karma with the souls you have past life indebtedness with. Take it as a special, gracious duty to do so.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

Big lessons come in waves. Get one done and another pops its head up. It’s going to be that way for a while so you might as well get into it and embrace it. It’s just a cleansing of the karmic slate and you may feel quite unburdened once you get through it all.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

You were thrown into the cosmic blender years ago and soon you will be able to reassemble yourself in a brand new way. To put it mildly, you are in the midst of a rebirthing and renewal of all things. This time around, don’t forget your spiritual values. It’s the only reason you’re here.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Take me to your leader. Oh yes, you are plenty capable, competent and courageous. It’s just that you have been slumbering in the stones for many lifetimes and now the time has come for you to awaken and move towards the light. You have it in you and the power just needs to be awakened.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

It’s your time to shine and I don’t think anyone can burn such a bright flame as dear Pisces when they’re at the top of their game. You are the mystic in our midst. Yes, I know you don’t know, but you do know, don’t you? Purify, forgive, pray, love and give of yourself.