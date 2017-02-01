StarWise – February 2017

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

We are living in very interesting times and it is highly likely things are going to get a whole lot more interesting as we move through 2017. Many people are afraid, depressed, scared and horrified. Everyone has a theory, an angle or some sort of take as to what will unfold this year. My wife seemed a bit depressed the day after Trump won the US election. I asked her what was wrong. She said she just felt very down and worried about the state of affairs in the world. I told her if you want the world to be a better place, meditate more and give more love whenever and however you can. If we want love and peace, we must be loving and peaceful. Now just imagine if Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin were taken out of the equation. Would we be in a better place? Maybe so. Well, according to the stars, it is a high probability that this scenario may take place. Vladimir Putin’s chart is indicating the likelihood of an illness along with serious infighting and competition amidst the power types in Russia. He may have to step down or he may be ousted. A fateful, climatic and very dramatic solar eclipse takes place on August 21, 2017 that will have a major effect on Mr. Trump’s destiny and the destiny and fate of the US. Impeachment is likely and the stars are indicating a very stirred-up time in which anything can, and probably will, happen. All will be changed by September 2017. In the meantime, another very interesting planetary configuration takes shape that started in January 2017 and will be in play until October 2017. The planetary configuration involves Jupiter and Uranus as they form an opposition aspect. Jupiter travels through Libra creating a combination that indicates a striving for justice, fairness, balance and harmony. Uranus moves through Aries indicating a time of revolutionary upheaval and massive movements to bring about dynamic change in the world. When we put these two dynamic forces into the cosmic blender, we can expect no less than some type of revolutionary activity to take place. This configuration took place at the time of the French revolution. Everything that needs to be changed – women’s rights, Black Lives Matter, etc. – is going to be challenged. We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it any longer. Well, I’m not mad as hell. Actually, I’m very determined to meditate more and to give more love. And if there is any way I can help my brothers and sisters, I will do so. Only love will do – only love.

— Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

Possibly, you haven’t noticed, but there is a fuse burning and there is about to be an explosion in your life. Hopefully, it’s an explosion of light, love and hope that propels you far into the future. You are the basic archetype and forerunner of things to come. Lead the way.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Loosen up, lighten up and make yourself ready for a dynamic ride into the future. Oh, you have time to play and ponder it all, but all is about to soon change. Taurus never changes willingly, but you might consider different probabilities and possibilities the future may present. Embrace it all.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

Expansive Jupiter casts his special energy and blessings your way bringing opportunities for growth and advancement. Saturn casts his glance bringing his special hidden blessings that may not, on first inspection, seem like blessings. Hard work, sacrifice, dedication, devotion and discipline come into the long-term play. Gains and losses are indicated.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

Ahh, Moon Child, what to do? It seems to me many of you are in the midst of some type of spiritual unfoldment. Life may not have panned out as you had expected. In the wake of failed dreams, many new vistas are taking shape. Travels, far and wide, are indicated.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

The lunar eclipse on February 10 will illuminate your inner psyche. Interestingly, most of the planets are casting fine energy into your sign. ‘Innovate and create’ is your mantra for the month. Take things slow as you are in your solar low until February 18. The road ahead is pretty clear.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

Your solar low of the year begins on February 18. Basically, give yourself five days before and after your birth date as the solar low period. It just means it is time to nurture and nourish yourself. Your pathway may not be as clear-cut as you would like it to be.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

Read the introduction regarding the Jupiter-Uranus opposition as it relates strongly to your sign. It’s time for growth and expansion in many areas now. Don’t be afraid to shake things up and do something totally radical. Also watch out for doing too much, if that makes any sense at all.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

The area of your solar chart that indicates romance, entertainment and children is very activated beginning February 18. Activity regarding the above topics could come into play. Health and dietary concerns could be in the mix as well. Look at the long view as late 2017 and 2018 is looking very promising for Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

It looks like a time has come in which you have to re-invent yourself. My Sagittarius grapevine tells me there has been quite a lot of dissatisfaction and possible frustration with how things have been. Let go of what is not worthy or healthy in the next several months.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

A couple of dates are noteworthy in February. The first one is February 7 and 8. Challenges and changes are likely on these dates and emotions will be running high. Then, on February 21 and 22, another set of dynamic circumstances comes into play. Power plays and powerful days come to pass.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

The lunar eclipse on February 10 will bring clarification and all kinds of information your way. Communicate and relate and take things a step further as the stars are leaning in your favour. Timing is everything and it is likely you will be in the right place at the right time.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

The solar eclipse on February 26 is important and revelatory especially if you were born within a few days of this date. Pay attention to your dreams and intuition as they will provide all kinds of hints and information for your evaluation. Be clear and honest as the tendency to cut corners will be strong.