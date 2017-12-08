StarWise December 2017 – January 2018

STARWISE

by Mac McLaughlin

Saturn enters its own sign, Capricorn, on December 19 for a two-and-a-half-year visit, after which it begins to travel through Aquarius (also ruled by Saturn) for another two and a half years. That’s five years of some pretty strong Saturnian medicine. Generally, people don’t really want to hear about Saturn; certainly, most of my clients groan when I bring him up. But he is part of the pantheon of zodiacal gods and must be adhered to. In Vedic astrology, the planets are called grahas, which means to grab or seize. When a planet contacts a planet in your chart, it grabs it and brings its effect to it, whether positive or negative. I have done a study of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s horoscope, along with charts for Canada and the US and Donald Trump’s birth chart. Here’s what I found. Saturn passes over Trudeau’s Sun in January and proceeds to oppose Canada’s Sun and Moon (February to June) and then backs up to practically sit on Trudeau’s Sun, finishing in 2018 in opposition to Canada’s Sun and Moon. Synthesized, it means our country and its leader are besieged with this very powerful Saturnian influence throughout 2018. Saturn passing over a person’s Sun is no fun and generally brings up a time of limitation, frustration, delays, adversity, scarcity and myriad other concerns. To save a very long story, Saturn pays a long and strong visit to the US’ chart and Trump’s chart too, right up to at least 2020. Throw a couple of dramatic eclipses into the mix and we can surmise we have a potent cocktail of serious karmic conditions to work out over the next few years. If we thought 2017 was alarming and dismaying with Trump’s antics, we haven’t seen anything yet. Attacks and wars could break out and, at the least, he probably will be discredited, exposed and impeached. Nobody wants to lance the cyst on the child’s arm, but once done, the toxins are released and the healing process begins. Saturn’s true message is that of healing, purity, honesty, sobriety, cleanliness, discipline, chastity and every other thing that will help us to bring our societies and countries into a workable and wholesome order. Saturn tightens the belt and brings scarcity and sacrifice, hard work, sometimes impoverishment and, at least, correction. If we’re living a hog-in-trough mentality, we will have to correct it somehow. At the end of it all, we come out better for the process. In the meantime, I expect the next two years will be fraught with serious and heavy concerns, decisions and considerations. Let’s get to work.

—

Mac McLaughlin has been a practising, professional astrologer for more than four decades. His popular Straight Stars column ran in Vancouver’s largest weekly newspaper for 11 years. Email mac@macsstars.com or call 604-731-1109.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 19

You’re the lead-off man or woman of the zodiac, bold, brave and true. Now it’s up to you to show the way and break through to something new. “How,” you might ask? By living honestly, honourably and leading through example. Come on valiant one; we need your direction and spirit now more than ever.

TAURUS Apr 20 – May 21

Aries initiates action, but it’s the steady and stubborn Taurus that sustains and stabilizes the energy that Aries creates. Venus rules Taurus and matters such as ethics, morality, purity and beauty. Taurus cares for the land and her resources. We need your power and strength now more then ever.

GEMINI May 22 – Jun 20

You are the word merchant and negotiator par excellence and you certainly know how to cut a deal and get everyone on-side. The world needs your gift of seeing both sides of anything and everything. Do your thing and help humanity come to reasonable resolutions to our myriad, complex problems.

CANCER Jun 21 – Jul 22

Saturn, the task-master, will be moving through your opposite sign Capricorn for the next couple of years. He casts his glance your way and will manifest his energy in the form of all kinds of concerns and considerations. Career, health and relationship areas will get a workout. Wisdom and growth are the results.

LEO Jul 23 – Aug 22

Late January and February are telling times for your sign. Generally, it’s not the best of times, but a time in which you can do some deep reflection regarding your life’s values. Throw a couple of eclipses into the mix and they will bring further revelations and realizations your way.

VIRGO Aug 23 – Sep 22

Saturn passes through Capricorn over the next two years casting good energy your way. Virgo may secretly admire much of Saturn’s disciplinary and corrective admonishments. You are more likely than not to get in line with his astringency plans. In many ways, Saturn and Virgo resonate some very similar ideals and morals.

LIBRA Sep 23 – Oct 22

Saturn visits Capricorn and strongly connects with your sign. Libra is all about the law. Saturn is the letter of the law: all laws, natural and man-made. He is exalted in Libra. Now, a time has arrived in which you can use your skills as a fair judge and arbitrator.

SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 21

Scorpio is another sign that cares deeply about Earth’s environmental health. It seems the world has gone a bit mad and there are a vast number of problems that must be dealt with; you are made just right to handle it all. When others give up, you’re just getting warmed up.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 – Dec 21

You have been gifted with long vision and high intuition and now it is high time to put these gifts into play. You’ve been corralled for the last couple of years and, no doubt, you are restless and ready for some new challenges and adventures. Saddle up and head out. You are needed.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 19

Do or die! Well, not literally, but with what is to come in the next couple of years you may very well feel you are in a position that is seriously vital, personally and professionally. If it doesn’t kill you, it will make you stronger. With cloven hoof, set forth up the mountain.

AQUARIUS Jan 20 – Feb 19

Eclipses at the end of January and mid-February will help you in finding your direction. In the heart of hearts, you are the true humanitarian that can love one and all. Your skills are sorely needed now and will be needed even more over the next five years.

PISCES Feb 20 – Mar 20

Jupiter and Neptune, co-rulers of Pisces will continue to cast their energies your way throughout most of 2018. This will provide you with the opportunity to truly find yourself and your position in our society. You have the gift of universal love, caring and compassion and now it is truly needed. Do what you love and love what you do.