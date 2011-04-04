Grow-In Grocer bankruptcy

by Joseph Roberts
Deb Reynolds got lots of people to trust her. She opened a little shop at 196 West 18th called The Home Grow-In Grocer. Neighbours were so taken by her that they wanted to lend her money. And they did.
There were large lenders, and hundreds of local folks who paid Deb up front for her Grow-In Grocer box programs.
It went like this. Deb told people they needed to pay up front for what would later come to them as boxes of local and/or organic food. Deb said she needed the pre-payments for the local farmers so they could plan ahead. It didn’t quite happen that way. Shortly after the deadline to prepay for the next instalment of food boxes Deb declared bankruptcy.
One neighbourhood couple with a baby on the way put $500 down thinking they would have food security if not a job. Like many others, they will not see their boxes of food, nor likely get their money back.
Some gave $250, $500, $900 or more for produce, meat, fish or other food boxes. Some bought a $10,000 share in the second outlet Deb started at 3010 Cambie Street, and some loaned hundreds of thousand of dollars for Deb’s other projects. One such project called Butterfly Kisses allegedly ran a farm where abused women could learn employment skills. Does it exist? We don’t know.
Thinking he was working on Deb’s behalf, one gentleman gathered a large number of Christmas toys for children living at the farm for battered women. The toys showed up months later, auctioned off after the bankruptcy. There are too many other personal stories to repeat here.
After February 28th, Deb contacted Deliotte & Touche (D&T) on Dunsmuir Street where “The Home Grow-In Grocer Ltd made an assignment on the 10th day of March 2011…the sole director and owner of Grocer was Ms. Deborah Ann Reynolds.”
At the March 24th creditors meeting, Deb was absent, and many question went unanswered. D&T stated that they had “received fee guarantee in the form of a third party retainer (deposit) with respect to our (their) fees. $12,500 has been guaranteed by Ann Hyldtoft, of which $7,500 has been receive.” It turns out Ann Hyldtoft is Deb’s mother.
D&T’s preliminary report on the bankruptcy of The Home Grow-In Grocer Ltd. wrote, “ Based on the preliminary review, the books and records do not appear complete and have been poorly maintained.” As well “The Trustee (D&T) concludes that collections will likely be significantly less than that indicated in the statement of affairs”.
Deb’s bio was emailed to Common Ground on February 18, 2011 just weeks before she declared bankruptcy. Here are a few quotes:
“Deb Reynolds is spearheading her own niche in the local food market and, at the same time, helping local farmers make a living. It all springs out of her belief in community connectedness and her loyalty to BC-grown food.”
“My philosophy of life now is that people need to step out of their comfort zone and help their neighbour.”
It’s a philosophy that drives her and her business, a business that’s grown out of personal adversity. When asked where she sees herself in five years, Deb responds, “I see myself at the grocer doing ice cream cones and being part of my community. The grocery is where I want to be.”
There were glowing articles such as The Little Local Food Connector That Could, How Home Grow-In plays a key role by helping nearby farmers find Vancouver customers in the Tyee. Social media wrote about how wonderful Home Grow-In Grocer supported local farmers and organic food.
Deb was quite convincing. So much so that Meeru Dhalwala and Vikram Vij’s popular Vij’s at Home cook book contains this passage under the headingHome Grow-In Old-fashioned Indian Carrot Halwa: “In March 2010 Deborah received the Order of Canada for facilitating the transfer of 160,000 pounds of organic products – that would otherwise have rotted or been composted – from local farms to local food banks.” But a search of the Order of Canada website found no mention of Deb Reynolds.
Continuing in Vij’s at Home, “When Meeru asked, “You don’t take credit cards?” Deborah whipped back, “No, but I’ll take trust.”
Well, Deb did take trust and she did take money. The many creditors are left with the million-dollar question. Where did all the money and trust go?
If you have pertinent information, please contact the Vancouver Police Department re: Deb Reynolds, incident # 11-36878. You are welcome to send Common Ground comments to editor@commonground.ca. Let’s see how this story unfolds.
Deb also poses as a nurse with years of experience in order to gain trust and access to people’s homes. She has no nursing credentials.
https://www.crnbc.ca/crnbc/Announcements/2016/Pages/Hyldtoft_Reynolds_not_authorized.aspx
Deb is now going by the name Deb Hyldtoft. She still crosses the border to buy puppies for “her grandchildren or daughter”, smuggles them across and then flips them for money. She also poses as a registered nurse answering ads on craigslist to get jobs to be caregivers in private homes. She still scams people she meets claiming to double or triple their money with farmer market schemes.
My partner and I had lived in the Cambie hood where Deb had her store. She is very good at reeling people in. We totally bought her story. Unfortunately friends of ours also bought shares in her farm box delivery. One was a student with very little funds but wanted to support local farmers and produce. Deb trading in puppies and dogs is disgusting. This con artist needs to end harming animals and people.
Sounds like a lady I was trying to adopt a “special needs” dog from. She wanted to come to my house to make sure it was a “good home”, but then she wanted to stay overnight. When I said I didn’t have a spare room, she said she would sleep in a recliner if she needed to, to make sure the home was “a good home”. We offered to put her up at the Holiday Inn in town & take her to the airport after her “evaluation”. She ended up refunding us $50 then no contact. Wow…
So I had dealings with this lady over a decade ago, & at that time her “hustle” was Ministry Kids in Care (foster kids) & Asian elementary aged homestay programming they some schools in Korea; she gave off such a bad feel, was very disrespectful to the kids, and was always looking for an “angle” and trying to convince us she deserves better discounts/more services than all our other clients. Also only ever wanted to pay cash and kept trying to refuse receipts (shady!!!)
Deb’s new rescue is Karma Rescue Society. She also goes by the name Ann Matheson. She is still lying and flipping dogs. She works with a woman called Tara Black.
I answered a facebook ad looking for a foster for chihuahua puppies. I work in the pet industry and have a chihuahua so I decided to give it a go. I contacted Deb who had no problem bringing me the tiny pup the next day. She didn’t do any checks, just walked in handed me the puppy and a bag of food said she’d be in contact when her vet appointments came up. From then on she badgered me to adopt this dog and pay her $750. I told her I wasn’t sure. She suggested I make payments, I still hesitated. After a couple of days, with the dog, I started to notice issues. She would walk into things directly in front of her, she didn’t respond to loud noises etc. I told Deb about this and she came and took her to “the vet” a few times. The puppies eyes were odd pupils never changed size and they are a sky blue color. Deb continued to push that I adopt. I finally gave in and paid her $100 and signed a contract. She told me she was doing a go fund me page for the eye surgery and her brother’s eye surgery….she disappeared. 2 months went by and she called me saying she had been in hospital and had many surgeries but would let me know when she was home. I was promised eye surgery, spaying and shots. She has never had any of it nor have I hward from her again. Luna, what we have named her, is deaf and mostly blind, but she is amazjng and an absolute nut. I hope Deb gets what is coming to her and all those scammed get some kind of closure. She is an awful person.
Deb took our money for 2 dogs then I heard every excuse in the book. The vet she claims to deal with has nothing to do with her, and warns people about her and her so called ‘dog rescue’ . She doesn’t include any of the medical things that are supposedly included in the ‘adoption fee’ cause once she gets ur money u don’t hear from her again…. from having sick friends in the hospital to herself being in the hospital, she will even call u claiming to be someone else. This lady is a scam artist and I feel sorry for the animals she gets her hands on. In the end we decided she could just keep the money because there was no way I was putting the poor dogs back in her care. There have also been Craig’s List adds warning about her and how she sells sick animals. I hopefully karma is on its way cause she had done this to too many!
I know someone who almost sold this lady dogs I’m do glad she didn’t. I think she got upset when told she couldn’t buy all at once and was asking a lot of questions.
But, I sure am sorry to hear she’s in the dog flipping business now,dogs have no say in what happens to them, and people who use animals like that are usually not nurturing to them.
I knew her when she had the store, and believe me when I tell you, she cannot help the way she is. I always thought there was something mentally wrong with her, and I always assumed everyone else could see it too. So, I was constantly amazed whenever people gave her money. I don’t know why people trusted her, all I know is I’m glad I didn’t.
I just came across this thread and now I know why I haven’t heard back from Deb Reynolds at Sagebrush Rescue.
I had spoken to her on the phone and told her that I owned my home and could foster a dog for her. I’ve had dogs all my life, have trained them etc.
I asked her many questions re her dog rescue and I think that annoyed her. She did tell me about being disabled and that she put alot of her own money into the rescue etc. When I asked her how much a dog would cost she said $750.
She didn’t seem to care too much about my ability to foster. I said I wasn’t ready to buy yet and she told me I would have to pay $50 per week to foster one of her dogs.
I think because I didn’t jump on that idea right away that could be why she hasn’t returned my calls or emails saying that I was still available to foster.
It is strange that she would not want to take advantage of my offer to temporarily take care of a dog. I guess she’s more interested in selling them.
I don’t like to make negative assumptions but I have tried contacting her several times and even suggested she come and do a home visit with me. She’s not interested. As a matter of fact, when she thought I might come to where she was and buy a dog for $750 the idea of checking out my home to see if I was suitable seemed to quite unimportant.
This has been my experience with Sagebrush Rescue. Interpret this as you will.
Wow! I adapted a dog from her 2 years ago and My coworker was asking me where I get my dog. so I was going to recommend Deb for him. then her webiste is down and I found this site and read all comment.
Now I see back then, I paid her 350$ for adpotion fee. she really pushed though. she seems in rush. she said she need money to save other dog. then she asked me if I know someone lend her 10,000$ and offering 15% return towrds profit over 6-7 months. she said 3 dogs need surgery. saying one of dog was my dog friend. Well I didn’t give 10,000$ though. then I emailed her for more info for my dog then I never hear from her.
Anyway, I still have email from her. if anyone need to see it.
Thanks
We adopted a puppy from this woman. She totally scammed us for money and lied to us about where the puppy came from multiple times. She also had the nerve to give us a sob story about her own health issues and asked for more money!! She’s a horrible person. but we love our puppy, and Karma sucks! I hope she goes to jail for what she’s doing.
Hi Jeanette, we adopted a JRT x POM x CHI puppy from Sage Brush, we love him so much and are so blessed. We picked him up from a foster home around Surrey. In our case, Deb paid for his neutering, when he got worms she paid for his medicine, and other things. Did you find out anything more about where all the pups actually came from? Sorry to hear about your experience, but I am happy both pups are happy and safe.
Deb Reynolds has resurfaced again with Sagebrush Dog Rescue. She started this dog rescue in Vancouver 2014 and started off making enemies. She has continued in her ways of gaining trust and money from dog rescuers. She volunteered for one dog rescue after she adopted a puppy from them, this is where learned the ropes and even took money from the two founders. Deb claims that the puppy she adopted from the rescue died of leukemia a few months after she adopted her, but Deb never provided proof the dog died. They are sure she sold her. She asked volunteers for credit cards, money for seeds, and even to borrow their cars She owes people the dog rescue world thousands of dollars without plans to repay them. Also like the Grow In bankruptcy, she will not respond to allegations against her.
I adopted a JRT X CHI puppy from this woman. Actually picked her up from a foster family in fsj bc. I had a bad feeling from early on that things were a little sketchy. We were lied to multiple times about where the puppies came from (there was a sister) . We paid 600 bucks which was supposed to include shots and spay. we had to pay for everything and never did get any proper documentation. We were told the puppies were found in a dumpster in LA at 4 days old. Then they came from Oregon. Then they came from a farm in BC. The last story was a farm in Idaho. Two different surrender papers claimed the previous owner was deported to Iraq. Pups names, sex, breed, and colour changed Everytime I got a email from Deb Reynolds and her so called assistant. It was a very painful experience, and I felt early on it was a scam. I support what you’re doing here. I researched her online a well and read about her organic produce scam a well as collecting money and toys for children of battered women… she was busted Already for that, but now here she is trafficking puppies. Makes me sick. What kind of person does this stuff? She needs to be stopped. On a lighter note my lil dog, and her sister both have loving homes and we are all just thankful they ended up where they are. Hopefully she didn’t steal them from someone..