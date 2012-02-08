Cholesterol the unknown healer

If you think ‘bad’ or ‘high’ cholesterol contributes to heart disease, you have been deceived by the marketers of a mythical disease. The so-called ‘bad’ or LDL cholesterol is actually part of a natural healing process designed for repairing damaged arteries in your body. This damage is usually caused by inflammation and oxidation. Oxidation causes nicks and cuts on the inside of the walls of the arteries and causes inflammation, similar to a cut on the outside of your skin. This sets the process of healing in motion. LDL cholesterol has many purposes, including assisting in the healing process by forming a waxy “scab” over the cuts that still allows blood to flow smoothly. Often called plaque, this scab gives the arterial walls protection and time to heal from within. It is up to us to provide the correct ingredients for the initial healing process and to create healthy arteries for a lifetime.

Understand the cholesterol myths

Many studies show that people with high cholesterol live longer and have fewer heart conditions than those with low cholesterol and that high cholesterol does not predict all causes of mortality. Studies also show if you eat fatty foods that contain high levels of cholesterol, it has little or no effect on changes to blood cholesterol levels. There is no reason to describe it as being high or low, good or bad, as explained by Ron Rosedale, MD: “Notice please that LDL and HDL are lipoproteins which are fats combined with proteins. There is only one cholesterol. There is no such thing as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ cholesterol, there is just cholesterol.”

Years ago, mainstream medicine noticed ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol showed up in higher amounts with people who had various heart conditions. Thinking this was one of the causes of the problems, they hypothesized that high LDL levels in the blood was a major risk factor for heart conditions. They did not do their homework and did not realize that LDL shows up to patch the holes and cracks inside the arterial walls. It has since been found that those who proposed the lowering of LDL levels were being paid by the drug companies that produce the cholesterol lowering drugs. In my 30 years as a healthy living coach, I have seen the level lowered three times by these so-called ‘experts.’

Dr. Uffe Ravnskov (MD, PhD) is a leading cholesterol researcher who was recently asked, “If the cholesterol hypothesis is an error, does this mean that all therapies, low cholesterol diets, cholesterol lowering therapies, and medications are wrong?” His response: “Absolutely, this kind of treatment is meaningless, costly and has transformed millions of healthy people into patients.”

The most common drugs currently prescribed for ‘high cholesterol’ are called statins and they represent a $29-billion-dollar business worldwide. They work by inhibiting an enzyme in the liver that manufactures cholesterol. The medical claim that lowering LDL is beneficial in fighting cardiovascular disease (CVD) is totally contradictory to all the research and results that we have seen for the past 10 years. It is not in your best interest to lower your cholesterol levels.

It is important to understand cholesterol is a very necessary and valuable substance for living a healthy life. It is vital for transporting the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. Cholesterol is necessary in forming brain synapses and it helps to form all sex hormones valuable for a healthy sex life.

To prevent potential CVD, it is essential to lower your exposure to oxidation and inflammation. I suggest a natural, preferably raw and alkaline diet and the avoidance of all refined carbohydrates, refined plant oils and artificial sweeteners. Get plenty of fresh air, exercise and Vitamin D from sunshine. Check in with your primary care provider if you are concerned with your levels of intravascular stress (IVS). Procedures include biomarker tests for elevated C-reactive protein, homocysteine, insulin, glucose and acidosis.

The next time you see or hear an advertisement for ‘lowering your cholesterol,’ please be aware of the marketing game that is in effect and realize you do not need to buy into their game; your health is more important. I wish you all the best in your quest for a healthier life.

